Michael Strahan reveals exciting new opportunity away from Good Morning America

Michael Strahan is a former NFL star turned news anchor turned businessman, and this October the superstar will be teaching others how to build their own brands.

Taking a step away from the Good Morning America studios, Michael will be a guest speaker at Advertising Week New York, where attendees have been promised to learn about his "360-approach to talent management, building beloved consumer brands and much more," at the week-long event which will bring together business presidents and CEOs, founders, influencers and Hollywood stars.

Michael will be joined on stage by his SMAC Entertainment co-founder Constance Schwartz-Morini; SMAC is "a multi-dimensional talent management, music, branding, and production company".

Other featured speakers include Common, Drew Barrymore and Today Show anchor, Al Roker.

© Getty Michael with his GMA hosts and Kamala Harris (second right)

Michael has been absent from the ABC show in recent weeks as he treated his family to a vacation in the Bahamas before he said goodbye to his teenage daughters who return to college.

Isabella, 19, revealed she had returned to University of Southern California on Instagram with a snapshot alongside her mom Jean Muggli, while twin sister Sophia will also be headed back to college at Duke with her fall semester kicking off August 26.

Isabella Strahan (left) with her dad and sister

It was bittersweet for Michael though, as Isabella had been living on the east coast for the past 10 months after being diagnosed within weeks of arriving at the college with a brain tumor.

Speaking on GMA in January, she explained how she began suffering from "excruciating headaches" early in her freshman year, and by October she was unable to walk.

Isabella was diagnosed with medulloblastoma and doctors discovered a tumor growing in her brain that was "bigger than a golf ball".

Michael with his twin daughters Isabella and Sophia and his mom Louise

She documented her journey on YouTube, describing the pain that chemotherapy can cause in the body as like "having a heart attack", and sharing other honest details of life with chemotherapy.

"My eyes are strained; they hurt to look to the sides," she revealed. "My whole mouth feels like I got one giant root canal. Every single tooth just ripped out and not even surgically put back in. My jaw hurts, the bottom of my tongue hurts. It hurts when I gulp water."

She was declared cancer-free in July after treatment in North Carolina and shared pictures of her ringing the bell in hospital.

