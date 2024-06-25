Michael Strahan becomes latest GMA star to be replaced

Michael Strahan became the latest Good Morning America host to be replaced on the show this week. Both Michael and his co-star Robin Roberts were missing from their usual spots behind the GMA desk on Monday and Tuesday, leaving George Stephanopoulos to hold down the fort alongside stand-in hosts Linsey Davis and Rebecca Jarvis.

While Robin is currently on assignment in sunny Portugal, where she's been exploring the European country's rich architecture and vibrant culture, it's not clear why Michael has skipped out on this week's shows.

The sportsman's absence comes just a week after he announced that his daughter Isabella had completed her chemotherapy treatment.

Posting an emotional video which shows the 19-year-old celebrating in hospital after ringing the bell to signify the end of her chemo, proud dad Michael penned in the caption: "@isabellastrahan you are a SUPERWOMAN! Ringing that bell finishing chemo and on your way!

"You continue to fight with a smile on your face, strength, and determination. I am one proud Dad! Love you, Bella."

Isabella, who Michael shares with ex-wife Jean Muggli, was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor known as medulloblastoma in October last year after she started experiencing headaches during her first semester at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

After the tumour was discovered, Isabella underwent emergency surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to remove it and subsequently went through one month of rehabilitation and several rounds of radiation treatment.

Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella was diagnosed with a brain tumor

"I'm feeling good, not too bad," Isabella said in January. "I'm very excited for this whole process to wrap, but you just have to keep living everyday, I think, through the whole thing."

In February, Isabella began chemotherapy treatment at Duke Children's Hospital and Health Center in Durham, North Carolina and has been documenting her cancer journey in a YouTube series.

Explaining her decision to share her journey online, Isabella said: "I hope to just kind of be a voice, and be [someone] who maybe [those who] are going through chemotherapy or radiation can look at."

Revealing how his daughter's cancer diagnosis has changed his perspective on life, Michael told his GMA co-star Robin: "You learn that you're probably not as strong as you thought you were when you have to really think about the real things, and I realised that I need support from everybody."

The dad-of-four continued: "You think that I'm the athlete, the tough guy, you know, I can come and handle, I'm the father in the family. It is not about any of that. It doesn't matter. And it's really made me change my perspective on so many things in my life."

Michael with his twin daughters Isabella and Sophia and his mom Louise

As well as Isabella, Michael also shares 19-year-old Sophia (Isabella's twin) with his second wife Jean. The former New York Giants star also has two children from his first marriage to Wanda Hutchins: daughter Tanita, 32, and son Michael Jr, 29.