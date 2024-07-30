GMA's latest shake-up as Michael Strahan's absence still not addressed

Michael Strahan has been missing from his usual spot behind the GMA desk for two weeks now. His co-hosts Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos were joined by ABC's chief business, economics, and technology correspondent Rebecca Jarvis, who stepped in for Michael on Monday and Tuesday.

The former New York Giants has remained fairly quiet on social media over the past couple of weeks and with his absence yet to be addressed on the show, fans are wondering when he might return.

© Gilbert Carrasquillo Michael Strahan has been absent from GMA for the past two weeks

Taking to social media, one person tweeted Rebecca, asking: "@RebeccaJarvis will @michaelstrahan be on @GMA this week?"

While we don't know when viewers can expect to see Michael back on our screens, it appears as though the host has taken some time off for a family vacation.

His daughters Isabella and Sophia, 19, both shared some sun-soaked snaps from their luxurious getaway to the Bahamas and while Michael doesn't appear in their posts, his adorable pooches do.

Captioning her post, Sophia penned: "bahamas babies."

The recent trip comes after Isabella announced she is cancer-free. The teenager was diagnosed with a rare cancerous brain tumor called medulloblastoma in October last year after experiencing headaches during her first semester as a student at the University of Southern California.

On July 18, Isabella shared the incredible news that she had been given the all-clear.

© YouTube Isabella announced she is cancer free in July

Posting a video on her YouTube channel, the model shared the details from her last MRI scan at Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center in Durham, North Carolina.

"It was a great, great scan," she said. "Everything was clear. Cancer-free and everything is great. I don't have another doctor's appointment until October."

In January, Michael revealed how his daughter's diagnosis had impacted his perspective on life whilst sitting down with Isabella and his co-host Robin on GMA.

WATCH: Michael Strahan and daughter Isabella discuss her journey with brain cancer

"You learn that you're probably not as strong as you thought you were when you have to really think about the real things, and I realised that I need support from everybody," explained the 52-year-old.

"You think that I'm the athlete, the tough guy, you know, I can come and handle, I'm the father in the family. It is not about any of that. It doesn't matter. And it's really made me change my perspective on so many things in my life."

© Instagram Michael with his twin daughters, Sophia and Isabella

As well as Isabella and Sophia, who Michael shares with his second wife Jean, he's also a doting dad to two children from his first marriage to Wanda Hutchins: daughter Tanita, 32, and son Michael Jr, 29.