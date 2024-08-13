The Gilded Age adds Presumed Innocent and Only Murders stars to season three

The third season of The Gilded Age is shaping up to be a star-studded affair. A fresh list of big names have joined the cast, including Presumed Innocent star Bill Camp, Only Murders in the Building actress Andrea Martin and Nurse Jackie's Merritt Wever.

They are joined by Leslie Uggams (Deadpool), LisaGay Hamilton (The Dropout), Paul Alexander Nolan (Hudson & Rex) and Hattie Morahan (Fool Me Once), according to Variety.

© Apple TV+ Presumed Innocent star Bill Camp has joined the cast of season three

My Big Fat Greek Wedding star Andrea Martin and Ozark's Jessica Frances Dukes have also joined the upcoming series of Julian Fellowes's period drama, which follows an old-money-versus-new-money feud between two families living in 1880s New York City.

The new additions join the likes of main cast members Carrie Coon, Louisa Jacobson, Morgan Spector, Denée Benton, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon and Taissa Farmiga.

© Patrick Harbron/Hulu Only Murders in the Building actress Andrea Martin will play Madame Dashkova

Bill will play the role of world-famous investment banker JP Morgan, while Merritt will portray Bertha Russell's estranged sister Monica and Leslie will take the role of Mrs. Ernestine Brown, a friend of Elizabeth Kirkland and member of the Black elite community in Newport.

Meanwhile, Lisagay will portray famous suffragist and poet Frances Ellen Watkins Harper, Paul will play wealthy businessman Alfred Merrick, Hattie will take the role of Lady Sarah Vere and Andrea will play Madame Dashkova, a medium.

© David M. Russell/SHOWTIME Merritt Wever is known for playing Zoey in Nurse Jackie

Finally, Jessica will feature as Athena Trumbo, Dorothy's beloved cousin and member of an elite enclave of Black residents of Newport.

So, what can fans expect from season three?

The third season follows on from season two's dramatic ending, which saw Ada Forte inherit a large sum of money following the death of her husband Rev. Forte, while Peggy Scott quit her dream job at the New York Globe and Marian Brook called off her engagement to Dashiell after realising her feelings for Larry.

© Heyday Productions Carrie Coon plays Bertha Russell

While an official synopsis has yet to be released, creator and writer Julian said Marian and Larry's blossoming romance will result in more interactions between Marian's aunt Agnes and Larry's mother Bertha in season three.

"It might be quite nice to involve them in some situation that didn't depend on them liking each other but where they both had to turn up," he told TV Line. "I think that we might look for some dramatic situations that would provide that."

© Photo: Sky Marian Brook called off her engagement to Dashiell in season two

While a release date has yet to be announced, HBO confirmed that the new season will arrive in 2025.