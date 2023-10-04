Only Murders in the Building season three - ending explained and what it means for season four

Catching a killer on opening night? It's all in a day's work for Arconia's resident troublemakers, Oliver, Mabel and Charles. Following the penultimate episode, which exposed Broadway producer Donna as Ben's poisoner, viewers tuned in for the final curtain call. But of course, this is Only Murders in the Building we're talking about, and nothing's ever as it seems.

Keep reading for a full recap of the season three finale, plus find out what THAT shocking death means for the fourth instalment. Warning – spoilers ahead.

What happened in the season three finale of Only Murders in the Building?

A few and very enjoyable Father of the Bride references later and Mabel, Oliver, and Charles had made it to the courthouse, which, after a montage of Donna's journey into motherhood, is where the finale picked up from.

© Hulu Mabel, Oliver and Charles came up with a plan to expose Donna

Revealing that they'd convinced Loretta to plead not guilty, the budding actress was reunited with the besties – and her beau, Oliver.

As the episode got into full swing, the four of them set out to entrap Donna, with a little help from Tobert. After Mabel handed the producer a note about a new review, Donna headed to the theatre's office immediately, where the crime-solving trio were waiting for her.

To Mabel's dismay, Donna's confession seemed far too easy. Aware that Tobert was recording her admission of guilt, Donna quickly revealed that she'd poisoned Ben, albeit with the hopes of making him too sick to perform, rather than an intent to kill.

After Mabel accused Donna of pushing Ben down the elevator shaft later that night, she immediately denied it, that is until Charles unveiled the handkerchief stained with Ben's blood, and Donna's exact lipstick shade.

© Hulu Donna confessed to poisoning Ben

In another shocking moment, Donna admits to the second allegation, but asks that she be allowed one simple favour – the chance to watch her son's first Broadway show before handing herself into the police. "I'm a woman with stage four lung cancer," she admits, "I'm not a flight risk."

Following the tense scene, the finale turned its attention to the stage, where we finally got to see the finished production of Death Rattle Dazzle – and sing along to My Love is a Lighthouse and Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It.

© Hulu Loretta finally told Dickie that she's his birth mother

After Loretta finally told Dickie that she was his birth mother, the duo had a heartwarming exchange, with Mabel watching from the wings. During her time backstage, she kept her eyes on Donna, and watched from afar as she seemed to tell her son Cliff what she'd done, prompting him to storm out of the theatre.

Following Cliff to the rafters, Mabel finally got the real confession. As it turns out, Donna had poisoned Ben, but after a violent confrontation, it was actually Cliff that had pushed him to his death.

© Hulu It was revealed that Cliff had pushed Ben down the elevator shaft, not Donna

After crossing paths with Ben in the Arconia, Cliff unknowingly exposed Donna, by mentioning that she had given the cast members the cookies. Ben, realising that the cookie was the only thing that could have poisoned him that day, started calling the police, but after repeatedly insulting Cliff, the two ended up in a fight.

In a moment of rage, it was Cliff that pushed Ben down the elevator shaft, albeit by accident. Filled with remorse, Cliff threatens to throw himself through the trap door in the rafters, causing disruption on stage. As Charles and Oliver rush to help, in the end it's Donna that saves her son, and the two go willingly with the police.

© Hulu Mabel decided to stay in New York while Tobert took a new job in LA

But of course that's not where series three ends. Mabel, Oliver and Charles head back to the Arconia to celebrate. In a bittersweet moment, Mabel tells Tobert – who has just been offered a job in LA – that she belongs in New York with her besties, although she'd like to come visit.

© Hulu Loretta received several job offers in LA, so Oliver told her to follow her dreams, and promised to visit

As for Loretta and Oliver, after her hit performance in Death Rattle Dazzle, the actress is more in demand than ever. While Loretta is initially reluctant to leave Oliver, he tells her to follow her dreams, and hints that he'll be visiting her in LA.

© Hulu In a shocking twist, Sazz was shot after heading into Charles' apartment to get more drinks

And now for the jaw-dropping closer. After making an appearance at the after party, Sazz Pataki – aka Charles' stunt double who's dressed exactly like him – heads to his apartment to pick up more drinks. But, upon entering, Sazz is fatally shot in the chest by a sniper. As the credits roll, a new mystery begins, and just like that, there's a new murder in the building, ready for season four.