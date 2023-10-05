Only Murders in the Building season four - everything you need to know

Only Murders in the Building came to a bloody end on Tuesday, as Ben Glenroy's killer was finally revealed AND a beloved character was fatally shot.

Following the grand finale, Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin are all confirmed to return for a fourth instalment, and fans are desperate for more. Here's what we know about the next chapter – from the plot, to the release date and cast…

Only Murders in the Building season three - trailer

What happened in the season three finale of Only Murders in the Building?

After Mabel, Oliver and Charles exposed Donna for poisoning Ben, Cliff eventually confessed to pushing the Broadway star down the elevator shaft. And as the mother-son-duo were arrested and escorted out of the theatre, our crime-solving trio headed back to Oliver's apartment for libations. But, this is Only Murders in the Building we're talking about, and nothing's ever that simple.

© Hulu Cliff was revealed as Ben's killer

Just when we thought the season was drawing to a close, Sazz Pataki (played by Jane Lynch) – aka Charle's stunt double and doppelganger – was shot by a sniper while entering the Brazzo star's apartment. As the camera panned in on Sazz's hand, she could be seen writing a message on the floor, before succumbing to her injuries, and setting up a new mystery for season four.

Only Murders in the Building season four plot

The season three finale has already revealed the next big mystery for series four – who shot Sazz Pataki and why?

© Hulu Season four will see the trio investigating Sazz's murder

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner John Hoffman addressed Sazz's demise. "We've loved writing Sazz so much, and that's the beauty of the show is, you get a lot more time with the victims," he said.

"They're not gone when some ill fate happens to them. And that's, I think, also why Jane [Lynch] said she was excited because it's a good opportunity to go deeper with Sazz and find out what the whole big life and everything else was with her and the world of stunt doubling."

© Hulu Sazz attempted to leave a message for Charles after she was fatally shot in the season three finale

As for Sazz's final message to Charles, John explained: "It feels very in her character to send a message. She's been trying to do it to Charles throughout the season. She's hinting to him in episode five that she's picking up some ham radio chatter, certainly, right when she arrives in the finale, she's saying, 'Can I grab you for a few minutes? It's a little sensitive.' So, there's something on her mind and something she may know but to be found out."

Only Murders in the Building season four release date

The fourth season of Only Murders in the Building has not been given a premiere date, so watch this space! Historically, the show has debuted between August and October, so if that's anything to go by, we could be watching the new episodes this time next year.

Only Murders in the Building season four cast

Based on the show's renewal announcement, it's clear that Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin will be reprising their roles.





Showrunner John Hoffman has also hinted that Jane Lynch will return in flashback scenes which could tell us more about Sazz's life and work in the stuntworld.