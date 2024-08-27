Sherwood season 2 viewers are saying the same thing after 'as good as it gets' episode two

Sherwood is back on our screens, and fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss season two, episode two, which aired on Sunday night.

Posting on the platform, one person wrote: "Quite hard to digest that this absolutely menacing creature from #Sherwood was also the hapless wife in #TheThiefHisWifeandTheCanoe & a struggling post-mistress in #MrBatesvsthePostOffice."

WATCH: The trailer for Sherwood series 2

Another person added: "Monica Dolan has the range most actors dream of achieving in a lifetime in her little toe," while a third person wrote: "Can't stop thinking about Stephie, sitting on the bench at the end. Shout out to Bethany Asher, what an actress, bloody hell."

Similarly praising Monica Dolan, a viewer added: "Monica Dolan never fails to amaze me!!! She's an utter chameleon actress - heartbreaking recently in The Post Office, cold af currently in #Sherwood, and absolutely terrifying in Appropriate Adult."

Remaining full of praise for the performances, another fan added: "That hour of television is as good as it gets. Tension off the scale. Great script. Brilliant soundtrack. Superb performances from all involved."

© BBC/Sam Taylor Monica Dolan in Sherwood Series 2

Bethany and Monica weren't the only stars to be praised, with another person writing: "#Sherwood was one hour of hand-over-your-mouth, pillow-over-your-eyes, edge-of-your-seat brilliance. I’m still shaking. Someone give Lorraine Ashbourne all of the awards."

The synopsis for season two reads: "The second series further explores the powerful themes that made the first so resonant to audiences across the UK.

© Vishal Sharma Bethany Asher as Stephie Bottomley



"Set in the present day, it introduces two new families that find themselves entangled with the Sparrows, entering a complex web of local gangs, old rivalries, revenge, and betrayal. Meanwhile, a newly appointed Sheriff of Nottingham is passionately fighting against a proposed new coal mine for the area, which brings the promise of much-needed jobs and prosperity but also unwelcome reminders of the legacy that has mired the community for so long."

Speaking about how her role in Sherwood compares to Mr Bates vs the Post Office, Monica said: "I think that's drama’s job. It holds a mirror up to you and others, moving you to put yourself in other people’s shoes. It's very easy when you’re in a bubble, to judge other people and think, 'Oh, why don't they just do this? Or that? Why don't they solve their problems like this?'

© Sam Taylor Lorraine Ashbourne was also highly praised



"When something's well written, and when something's well inhabited, then I think that the audience can see what choices people have. I believe that you only have the choices you can see in life. Some people can't see another choice, and some people just don't have options available to make another choice. I think what James Graham's writing does is give you a sense of how those different people and the different circumstances impact each other."