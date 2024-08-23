Colin from Accounts season two is FINALLY coming to the UK - all the details

Colin from Accounts was a sleeper hit when it landed on the BBC all the way from Australia back in 2023 - and now season two of the show is finally returning with a release date. Are you ready to return to the capers of Gordon, Ashley and their dog Colin?

It has been confirmed that the show will be returning to BBC Two from Tuesday 3 September, with the entire box set available on BBC iPlayer on the same day.

WATCH: Colin from Accounts is back for season two

For those who might not have seen the show yet, the rom-com sitcom follows an unlikely couple who get together after they are both culpable in hitting a dog. While dealing with a recuperating pooch and a huge pet bill, they move in with one another - only to fall in love along the way.

The official synopsis reads: "The series centred on Ashley and Gordon; two single(ish), complex humans who are brought together by a car accident and an injured dog. Colin From Accounts is about flawed, funny people choosing each other and being brave enough to show their true self, scars and all, as they navigate life together."

© Tony Mott The show is back for season 2

Speaking about the show, head of programme acquisition Sue Deeks said: "BBC viewers have been completely charmed by this award-winning romantic comedy, and have taken Ashley, Gordon and unlikely cupid Colin to their hearts. We are so delighted that there is going to be another series of the totally engaging Colin From Accounts for us all to enjoy."

The stars of the show, Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall, are a real-life couple, and opened up to the Guardian about making the show with one another. Patrick said: "It’s too much time to spend with anybody, let alone your partner. For a year we’re in each other’s pockets constantly, so then we have to take care to spend time apart. Rediscover ourselves."

© Lisa Tomasetti Harriet and Patrick star



Harriet added: "It’s a bit of Stockholm syndrome. He goes for a walk and I miss him. I will say candidly that each season we’ve had one mega-fight. It cleans the pipes – gets the gunk out… When the camera’s rolling, I don’t feel like it’s us. There’s this beautiful time between ‘Action! and ‘Cut!’ When I’m not Harriet, he’s not my husband, we don’t have a toddler, we don’t have a dog on the other side of the world, we don’t have a mortgage. We’re Ashley and Gordon. And we’re at the start of things."

Colin from Accounts season 2 returns to BBC Two on Tuesday 3 September