Hit BBC crime drama just landed on iPlayer for season 4 - and no one has noticed

Fans of a hit BBC show have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their surprise after the show returned to the network with very little fanfare—but did you know it was back? The beloved crime drama Vienna Blood landed on iPlayer this summer and sees the two leads, Oskar Rheinhardt and Max Liebermann, take on a new mystery.

Based on the Liebermann Papers novels by Frank Tallis, the Vienna-based show follows Oskar, a detective, and Max, a doctor, as they solve a series of murders in the early 1900s.

Taking to social media to discuss the show's quiet launch of season four, one person wrote: "Showered and washed with a bowl of cereal, watching episode 1 of Vienna Blood. I only found out about season 4 when I saw the final episode was on tonight!!" Another person added: "Hidden away on #BBC2, there's a fabulous little period cop drama called Vienna Blood. A little quirky, but very good. Check it out."

© Endor Productions / MR Film / Petro Domenigg Max Liebermann (MATTHEW BEARD), Oskar Rheinhardt (JUERGEN MAURER) in Vienna Blood

Full of praise for the show, another fan wrote: "Vienna Blood is back for another series—season 4. Love it—one of the best dramas on TV, even on the BBC," while another posted: "Just started watching Vienna Blood on BBC yesterday at 9 pm, and what a great season it is. It is intense; the dialogues are well written, same as the screenplay. I strongly recommend watching the TV series."

For those keen to watch season four, the season is set in 1909, with the synopsis reading: "The double murder of an arms dealer in police custody and a senior public official has shaken Vienna to its core. Doctor Max Liebermann has only just returned from a lecture tour when Inspector Rheinhardt asks for help in what could be the most dangerous case of their careers.

"Oskar and Max discover a conspiracy that leads to the heart of the government. Can the Freudian psychoanalyst and detective do enough to stop a seditious mole known as ‘Mephisto’ from bringing the Austro-Hungarian Empire to destruction? And will their lives ever be the same again?"

Speaking about what to expect, Matthew Beard, who plays Max, said: "At the beginning of series four, Max returns from a successful lecture tour in New York, where he has been spreading Freudianism very successfully. And he's got a promotion.

"He is the Director of the Neurology Department. There's a lot going on in his life, and I think he's enjoying all of that. But I also think he's particularly happy when Oskar shows up with a new case for him."

Juergen Maurer, who plays Oskar, added: "The relationship between Oskar and Max has evolved over the episodes, and so did our relationship as actors because we got to know each other better and got closer. I hope I'm not exaggerating when I say we like each other very much and are good friends! We also enjoy the work.

"It has a certain touch of being complete together, and the shoot brings that too. We start shooting, we put on our costumes, and stand next to each other, and click-clack, there we are."