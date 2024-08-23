The Split and Merlin stars' new BBC psychological drama release date confirmed - and it's so soon!

Are you always looking for your next excellent drama? If so, we think we have you covered with Dead and Buried, a new BBC psychological drama with a very impressive cast. Find out more…

Starring The Split actress Annabel Scholey and Merlin actor Colin Morgan alongside The Sandman's Niamh Walsh, Blue Lights star Joanne Crawford and Carnival Row's Waj Ali, the official synopsis reads: "When out shopping with her son, young mum Cathy McDaid bumps into Michael McAllister, the man responsible for killing her brother Terry 20 years ago.

WATCH: Annabel Scholey and Angela Griffin on filming The Serial Killer's Wife

"Unaware he had been released from prison and is living in the same town, Cathy pays her solicitor a visit and discovers the killer had been released years ago."

It continues: "Taking to social media, Cathy uncovers the successful career and family life Michael has forged for himself since his early release from prison, while she grieved for her brother.

© BBC/Steffan Hill Annabel Scholey and Kerri Quinn in Dead and Buried



"Unable to comprehend that he's now a free man, teacher Cathy goes against the advice of her best friend Sally Bowman and creates an online alias in order to befriend Michael, instigating a clandestine relationship with the man she despises and embarking on a campaign of harassment and deceit.

© BBC/Steffan Hill Colin Morgan and Annabel Scholey in Dead and Buried



"As Cathy’s obsession grows, dark fantasies of revenge and reality blur as she sets out on a campaign of psychological warfare to destroy Michael’s life. The series uncovers how far Cathy is prepared to go to seek revenge for her brother’s death and the catastrophic impact it has on all their lives."

Speaking about the new drama, writer Colin Bateman told the BBC: "Dead and Buried is going to be intriguing for the audience because the audience have to work out who to trust because there are so many red herrings. You're not quite sure what Cathy's up to or whether Michael is truly a reformed character, or if he still retains his capacity for violence."

© Getty Annabel previously starred in The Split



Director Laura Way added: "Dead And Buried entertains and compels but Colin’s script also explores bigger issues unique to past and present Northern Ireland and its border counties, which gives the show more depth and layers than your typical thriller, exploring themes of cyclical violence and forgiveness."

The series was already filmed in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, and is set to be released from Monday 2 September - enjoy!