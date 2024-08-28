Oasis fans outraged as hotel chain accused of cancelling bookings and reselling at inflated price

Oasis fans are outraged after a hotel chain has been accused of cancelling bookings during the band's tour dates in Manchester, only to resell the rooms for triple the price.

Several customers shared emails from what appears to be Maldron Hotels claiming that a technical error means that their booking wasn't successfully made and to accept a cancellation request.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the city's night-time economy adviser Sacha Lord weighed in, writing: " Hey @MaldronHotels. I’m being contacted by several people who booked your hotel for the Oasis concert, to say their rooms have just been cancelled and are now back up for three times the price. I’m sure this is a 'computer error'… easy to correct. Do the right thing."

Discussing the situation, one person replied: "Cancelling a booking out of greed is disgraceful but lying about while you've cancelled the booking is morally shameful and corrupt," while another person added: "For a few quid @MaldronHotels will destroy their goodwill. Shocking. I’ll be avoiding them totally in the future. Anyone else?" A third person added: "Absolutely disgraceful, pure profiteering over offering service to those already booked."

In a statement, Maldron Hotels explained the situation, saying: "Due to a technical error with our booking system on 26 and 27 August, substantially more rooms were booked than were available for the nights of the Oasis concerts on 11, 12, 19 and 20 July 2025 at Maldron Hotel Manchester City and Maldron Hotel Cathedral Quarter.

"As a result, we are unable to honour all bookings made on these dates, and we are actively engaging with customers regarding their bookings. The hotels are currently not taking any bookings while we investigate the issue. This is not an attempt to resell rooms at inflated prices, rather an overbooking issue due to a technical error with our booking systems.

"Additionally, due to the same technical error, a small number of customers were able to book the rooms at a higher price later that evening. We will also be unable to accommodate these bookings. We will be honouring all bookings made prior to 26 August. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Oasis will be playing at Manchester's Heaton Park on July 11, 12, 19 and 20 in 2025 after a 15-year break following a fall out between brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher.

Announcing the exciting news, the press release read: "There has been no great revelatory moment that has ignited the reunion – just the gradual realisation that the time is right. Yet the timing must be a subconscious influence.

"This Thursday represents thirty years to the day since their electrifying debut album Definitely Maybe was released, while 2025 will see the equally essential second record (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? reach that same anniversary."

The poetic statement made alongside the announcement read: "The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised."