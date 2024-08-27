Inside Noel and Liam Gallagher's 15-year feud as Oasis confirms reunion tour: what happened?

Back in August 2009, Oasis cancelled a gig on the final day of V Festival in Chelmsford after Liam contracted laryngitis. However, in 2011, Noel claimed that Liam had a hangover, which led to Liam threatening to sue his brother, saying: "I was gutted when I couldn't play the gig because I didn't want to let the fans down. The truth is I had laryngitis, which Noel was made fully aware of that morning, diagnosed by a doctor."

Liam dropped the lawsuit after Noel apologised publicly, telling NME: "It is a fact that he was diagnosed with laryngitis and it is a fact that he had a doctor's note to prove it. But I'd just like to say though, if he gets offended by my opinions on such things then you know I apologise, but it's all getting very silly and a little bit out of hand and it's not very cool. But there you go."

Later that month in 2009, Oasis was set to play at the Rock en Seine festival, but confirmed mid-way through the festival that they would not be performing, with Noel announcing that he had quit the band shortly after on the band's website. He wrote: "It is with some sadness and great relief... I quit Oasis tonight. People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer."