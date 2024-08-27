Inside Noel and Liam Gallagher's 15-year feud as Oasis confirms reunion tour: what happened?

Music fans have been thrilled with the exciting news that Oasis has reunited for a UK and Ireland tour, 15 years after abruptly splitting during V Festival back in August 2009. The split was due to the acrimonious relationship between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, who have shared their perspectives on the feud over the years. Here's everything to know about their 15-year fallout and reconciliation here…
Why did the band split?
Back in August 2009, Oasis cancelled a gig on the final day of V Festival in Chelmsford after Liam contracted laryngitis. However, in 2011, Noel claimed that Liam had a hangover, which led to Liam threatening to sue his brother, saying: "I was gutted when I couldn't play the gig because I didn't want to let the fans down. The truth is I had laryngitis, which Noel was made fully aware of that morning, diagnosed by a doctor."
Liam dropped the lawsuit after Noel apologised publicly, telling NME: "It is a fact that he was diagnosed with laryngitis and it is a fact that he had a doctor's note to prove it. But I'd just like to say though, if he gets offended by my opinions on such things then you know I apologise, but it's all getting very silly and a little bit out of hand and it's not very cool. But there you go."
Later that month in 2009, Oasis was set to play at the Rock en Seine festival, but confirmed mid-way through the festival that they would not be performing, with Noel announcing that he had quit the band shortly after on the band's website. He wrote: "It is with some sadness and great relief... I quit Oasis tonight. People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer."
What did Noel and Liam fall out about?
It was later revealed that Noel and Liam had a huge clash after Noel refused to let Liam promote his Pretty Green clothing range, with Noel explaining to the Independent: "I didn't think it was right for him to be flogging his gear to our fans. He couldn't get his head around that. He hit the roof. Things really went downhill from there."
He continued to explain that Liam had thrown fruit, saying: "Part of me wishes it did end like that - 'plum throws plum', but Liam returned with a guitar. He nearly took my face off with it. It was a really unnecessary, violent act."
Noel admitted that he finished trashing the guitar, saying: "I put it out of its misery," before quitting the band. Liam denied that there was an argument over his clothing line.
Reflecting on the situation in 2011, Noel spoke about how he would have done his exit differently. In a video via Absolute Radio, he said: "If I had my time again I would have gone back and done the gig. I'd have done that gig and I'd have done the next gig and we'd have all gone away and we could have probably discussed it. We may never have split up."
Solo careers
Liam continued to play with the other members of Oasis, renaming themselves Beady Eye, before splitting up in 2014. He then embarked on a solo career, releasing three albums, while Noel released four albums in his solo endeavour Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.
Online spats
Since their fallout, Noel and Liam have been unafraid of mocking one another in public, with Liam telling LA Weekly in 2011: "I’d rather eat my own [expletive] than be in a band with him again. He’s a miserable little [expletive], if you know what I mean. But if the fans want it, though, I’d do it."
He then began sharing photos of Noel on social media while calling him a potato. When asked why, he told Joe magazine: "Because he looks like one."
In 2017, Liam also criticised Noel for refusing to reform Oasis for a one-show-only gig following the Manchester Arena attacks. He tweeted: "Manchester I'd like to apologise for my brother's absence last night, very disappointed. Stay beautiful, stay safe. LG x."
He continued: "Noel's out of the [expletive] country, weren’t we all, love? Get on a [expletive] plane and play your tunes for the kids, you sad [expletive]." He added: "[Expletive] the reunion, mate, it ain’t about Oasis, it’s about people helping other people, and he’s once again shown his true [expletive] colours."
In 2018, he tweeted to suggest they reform Oasis, writing: "I forgive you, now let’s get the BIG O back together and stop [expletive] about. The drinks are on me." After Noel didn't respond, he added: "I’ll take that as a NO then."
In 2021, Noel addressed reports of Oasis getting back together, telling Jonathan Ross: "There isn’t £100M in the music business, between all of us. If anyone wants to offer me £100M now, I’ll say now I’ll do it, but I think it’s ludicrous. What is funny, though, is that I think Liam actually believes it, which is the funny thing."
How much are Liam and Noel being paid for the reunion?
According to the chairman of the talent agency InterTalent, Professor Jonathan Shalit OBE, the pair could be paid around £50 million each for the tour. He told The Sun: "With tickets, sponsorship, merchandise and filming, I would predict an income for Noel and Liam of over £50m each. This is a tour that could easily gross over £400m."
Reconciliation
The acrimonious relationship between Liam and Noel has been less apparent over the last couple of years, with Liam even dedicating a song to his brother at Reading Festival, saying: "I wanna dedicate this song to Noel Gallagher." According to PA, Noel and Liam are "believed" to have met in person for a photoshoot earlier in 2024.
The statement about the tour, which will be a run of 14 shows in the UK and Ireland, read: "The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised."
A press release continued: "There has been no great revelatory moment that has ignited the reunion – just the gradual realisation that the time is right. Yet the timing must be a subconscious influence. This Thursday represents thirty years to the day since their electrifying debut album Definitely Maybe was released, while 2025 will see the equally essential second record (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? reach that same anniversary."
Speaking about the reunion, music critic Helen Brown told BBC News: "After the decades of going at each other with cricket bats and fire extinguishers, it's extraordinary that [the Gallagher brothers] seem to be getting along better – and maybe money is an incentive here. Maybe they can put aside their differences to fill their coffers."