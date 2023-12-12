Dylan Dreyer's time away from Today studios is extra personal - here's why

Today star Dylan Dreyer returned to the show on Tuesday following a "date trip" to Florida with her husband Brian Fichera.

At the start of the show's Third Hour, the meteorologist opened up about her excursion after receiving a warm welcome back from her co-hosts Craig Melvin, Al Roker, and Sheinelle Jones.

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer reveals reason for Today absence

Dylan explained that she and her husband journeyed down to Florida for a golf tournament on Monday. It was an extra special trip for Brian, who usually acts as his wife's caddie during her various golf events.

"I was down in Florida," said Dylan. "You know I have these boondoggles where I play in these golf tournaments all over the country? Well yesterday was a media day and Brian finally got to play with me. He's usually my caddie and never gets to play at these really great golf courses."

© Getty Dylan Dreyer and her husband Brian Fichera

Interjecting, Craig said: "Aw, it's a date night."

Dylan added: "It was a little date trip. It's nice to be back."

Dylan and Brian have been married since 2012. The couple first met whilst working at the same Boston news station, WHDH. At the time, Dylan was a meteorologist whilst her future husband worked as an in-studio technician.

Earlier this month, Dylan gushed over her husband on social media as she celebrated his birthday. Alongside a series of photos of Brian, including an adorable photo of him with two of his sons, Dylan penned in the caption: "He's our guy!!! Happy Birthday to hands down the best person on the planet. Lower upper 30s looks good on you!! Love you!!"

Dylan and Brian, who live in a two-bedroom apartment in New York, share three sons: Calvin, six, Oliver, three, and Russell or "Rusty," who recently turned two years old.

Dylan is clearly a doting mom to her brood and even stepped down from her role on Today's weekend show to spend more time with them. Sharing the announcement in January 2022, Dylan explained: "These boys are my whole life and Brian and I, we love being a team on weekends and spending as much time as we can with them and having as much fun as we can. That's really all I'm going to be doing, just sitting at home and just loving up on those three.

"It's all about family time. This job can get crazy especially when we're traveling and we're busy, but it's so important to make time for family, too," she added.

Dylan, who often shares glimpses of her family life online, clearly adores her family of five and has no plans to welcome more children. Speaking to HELLO! earlier this year, the 42-year-old said: "I think I've maxed out now."

© Instagram Dylan and Brian live with their three sons in downtown New York City

She added: "I wish I had started having kids sooner, because I really love everything about kids."