Dylan Dreyer steps up to leading role on Today Show as she's joined by two new hosts

Dylan Dreyer was the only regular Today Show host working on Monday morning, and was joined by two new stars on the NBC daytime show when hosting the Third Hour.

The meteorologist took lead hosting duties as she sat in the middle of the news desk, joined by Laura Jarrett and Ali Love.

"Good morning everyone and welcome to the Third Hour of Today. Thanks for joining us on the President's Day morning," Dylan began.

"Look at the beautiful ladies I have here. We've got Laura Jarrett and Ally Love with us!"

The mother-of-three was in high spirits as she led the show, dressed in a stylish grey turtle neck teamed with wide leg jeans.

Dylan Dreyer led the Today Show on Monday

Laura, meanwhile, had a busy morning, as she had also filled in the first segment of Today - usually hosted by Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

She was joined by her Saturday Today co-star Peter Alexander. While she was having to work on a bank holiday, Dylan looked to have had a lovely weekend.

© NBC Dylan Dreyer is a popular member of the Today Show

The star spent the two days at her family's beach house just outside of New York.

While the weather wasn't very beach friendly, there was a lot of space for her three young sons to run around playing in the snow in, with New York having enjoyed more snow last week.

Dylan with her Today Show Third Hour co-stars

Dylan took to Instagram to share a sweet video of herself and her children having a snowball fight in the front yard.

She captioned it: "I've thrown more snowballs than I can count this weekend! I’ll happily throw out my arm for moments like these!!"

© Instagram The NBC daytime star with her husband and children

Dylan and her husband Brian Fichera share three young sons, Calvin, six, Oliver, three, and two-year-old Rusty. Her boys are her biggest cheerleaders, especially when it comes to her role as a children's author.

This week, on February 20, Dylan will be releasing the fourth book in her popular Misty the Cloud story book franchise.

What's more, the fourth installment, Misty the Cloud: The Thing About Spring, has already in the top spot in the Amazon weather book chart, alongside her other three books.

© NDZ/Star Max Dylan has been co-hosting Today for over a decade

It has also been ranked in the top spots by Step into Reading. Sharing the news on social media last week, Dylan wrote: "I truly can't thank you all enough for your support for Misty the Cloud!", alongside screen grabs of the books leading the charts.

"To have all the books in the series hold the top 4 spots in weather books on Amazon AND for a little Step into Reading book to rank as the #18 book overall, I’m without words! I’ve poured my heart and soul into these books…and to have to read and enjoy them is a dream come true!! @alankatzbooks and @scrimmle …you’re the best!!!"

Dylan released her first children's book, Misty the Cloud: A very Stormy Day, in 2021, having written it during the pandemic while the world was in lockdown. It received rave reviews, resulting in her writing a second book, Misty the Cloud: Friends Through Rain or Shine, a year later. In 2023, she published a third in the franchise, Misty the Cloud: Fun Is in the Air.

She's not the only Today Show star to release a book on February 20 either. Savannah Guthrie is also gearing up for her book, Mostly What God Does, on the same day.

