Angelina Jolie weeps through 8-minute standing ovation as she thanks children for their support

Angelina Jolie was left overcome with emotion as she wept through an eight-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival on Thursday.

Reporters at the festival took video footage of the moment that Angelina wiped away tears and hid her face in the shoulder of her Maria co-star Pierfrancesco Favino. Watch the video here:

The Oscar-winner plays the title role in Maria, which reimagines the Greek opera singer Maria Callas' final days in 1970s Paris, exploring the tragic events in the life of one of the world’s best-known sopranos.

It was directed by Pablo Larrain, who has also been Oscar-nominated for Jackie (2016) and Spencer (2021).

For the premiere, Angelina, 49, wore a custom Tamara Ralph draped chiffon dress and a faux fur stole, paired with Aquazzura shoes and a red lip to the premiere.

© Ernesto Ruscio Angelina attends a red carpet for the movie Maria during the 81st Venice International Film Festival

At an earlier press conference, the mom-of-six admitted her sons had been a big support in rehearsals especially as she was "terribly nervous" about singing live.

"I spent almost seven months training," Angelina said. "My first time singing, I remember being so nervous. My sons were there and they helped to block the door [so] that nobody else was coming in, and I was shaky."

"And [director Pablo Larraín], in his decency, started me in a small room and ended me in La Scala. So he gave me time to grow. I was frightened to live up to [Callas]."

© Getty Images Angelina in 2019 with Knox, Vivienne, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara and Maddox

Angelina shares six children (Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16) with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, although all six have reportedly been estranged from their father, with Shiloh legally filing to drop her dad's last name.

At the press conference Angelina also spoke vaguely of the turbulence of the past few years, admitting that she has "needed to be home more with my family these last years".

© Getty The cast and crew of the movie Maria at the Venice Film Festival

"And in that time, I’ve become maybe more grateful to have the opportunity to just be an artist and play and be among all of you, to just be in this creative world that we are all fortunate to be in some way a part of. So I’m happy to be here, and I’m grateful," she added.

Maria is Angelina's first film role since 2021's Eternals. Since then, she also garnered attention for acting as a producer on the Broadway production of The Outsiders (joined by Vivienne), which won the Tony Award for Best Musical earlier this year.

