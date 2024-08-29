Angelina Jolie and Cate Blanchett steal the show on second day of Venice Film Festival – photos

The Venice Film Festival is in full swing and while Wednesday saw the stars of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice owning the red carpet, Hollywood royalty joined the party for Thursday.

Angelina Jolie was just one of the many stars who were spotted in the iconic Italian city for the festival's second day. And as is to be expected, Angelina looked absolutely magical in a svelte gown. The star was present as her latest biopic, Maria, in which she plays iconic opera singer Maria Callas, is due to premiere.

Maria wasn't the only things on show as Cate Blanchett's Disclaimer series also hit the screens, and the actress had us dotty for her new look!

But who else stole the show on Day 2, find out below…

1/ 7 © MEGA Angelina Jolie Strutting around in a figure-hugging brown outfit, Angelina looked beautiful. The legendary actress as seen in the Venetian sun alongside the picturesque canals. This wasn't the stars only look, as she also dressed in a striking black outfit at a photocall.



2/ 7 © Stefania D'Alessandro Cate Blanchett What a stunning outfit! After taking our breath away in her sleek silver dress the night before, Cate went for an entirely different outfit, dressing in a sharp black suit that featured plenty of oversized spots.



3/ 7 © Matt Winkelmeyer Sigourney Weaver Fresh off her Golden Lion lifetime award win, Sigourney was seen walking around for the festival's second day. The Alien star waved to cameras while in a stylish black shirt and trousers, accessorising with a lavish necklace.



4/ 7 © Stefania D'Alessandro Alba Rohrwacher Starring alongside Angelina in Maria is Alba Rohrwacher and the actress looked stunning in a knitted jumper and tartan skirt.



5/ 7 © Stefania D'Alessandro Kevin Kline Appearing opposite Cate is legendary actor Kevin Kline and he was all suited and booted for the event in a suave grey suit.



6/ 7 © Jacopo Raule Eva Herzigova Stylish Czech actress Eva Herzigova made quite the statement with her bodysuit that gave a nude and tattooed illusion. Finish that off with a stylish swimsuit-style dress and we are in love!

