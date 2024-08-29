Artem Chigvintsev arrested for domestic violence incident - report

Artem Chigvintsev has reportedly been arrested for domestic battery.

TMZ reported that the Dancing With The Stars professional, 42, was booked into Napa County Jail on a felony domestic violence charge on Thursday morning at around 9.59 am. His bail has been set for $25,000, according to Page Six.

The circumstances surrounding his arrest are unclear; it is not known whether his wife Nikki Garcia was involved in the incident.

Artem was visiting Napa with his former WWE star wife (previously known as Nikki Bella) shortly before the news broke. "Got a facial today! love my spot in downtown Napa," she wrote alongside a photo shared to her Instagram Stories.

Artem was a popular member of the Strictly Come Dancing cast from 2010 until 2013. He won the show during his first year on the BBC ballroom competition with then-girlfriend Kara Tointon

Since leaving the UK programme, the Russian dancer has been competing on its US spin-off DWTS since 2014. He joined as a backing dancer before being promoted to a pro in season 19, partnering with celebrities including Patti LaBelle and Mischa Barton.

It was recently confirmed that he would not be taking part in the upcoming season of the show.

HELLO! has contacted Artem's representatives for comment.

Artem's wedding anniversary

The report comes three days after Artem and his wife Nikki marked their three-year wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Nikki penned a gushing post to the soundtrack of Can't Help Falling in Love.

She wrote: "This song is our love story. I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast. And then this song came on. And that’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be."

Nikki and Artem found love when they were paired on DWTS in 2017 and they tied the knot in 2022. They are proud parents to a four-year-old son named Matteo.