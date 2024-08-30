Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Oti Mabuse shares sweet sister bonding moment with Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi
Digital Cover film© Shane Anthony Sinclair/BAFTA

Oti Mabuse shares sister bonding moment with Strictly judge Motsi

The sisters are both dance show judges

Millie Jackson
Freelance Writer
2 minutes ago
Oti and Motsi Mabuse appear to be enjoying a much-needed break as they head off for a sisters' bonding trip to Germany to watch Adele play her penultimate concert in Munich. 

Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean on Dancing On Ice© Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock
Oti now judges Dancing on Ice

Sharing details of their trip via Instagram, Oti, 34, and the youngest sister, joked about the difference between firstborn and second siblings. She said: "I have heard the schedule five times today. I came here for peace, but I have been on a tight schedule since 9am." 

Motsi, 43, could be seen laughing in the background, saying: "We're on time, we're here. Have you heard of African time?" 

The sisters are very close© Carlo Paloni
The sisters are very close

Oti then revealed the sisters had arrived at the concert five hours before Adele was due to perform. 

The Strictly sisters made good use of their time before the performance, as Motsi performed big-sister duties for Oti by braiding her hair.  

Motsi joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2019 as a judge, replacing Darcy Bussell on the panel.

She told The Guardian that despite appearing on four seasons of the show, the nerves still get to her. She said: "I will always be nervous. I will always be questioning myself. Because it’s entertainment, right? It's always got to have that fresh energy. I always ask myself, is this the last time? You never know on television. They can call you tomorrow and say: 'Bye!'" 

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke© BBC
Motsi joins the judges' panel alongside Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke

The professional dancer also told the publication how much she missed her sister being on the show. They shared the screen when Oti was a professional dancer; Oti left after seven years and two glitterball trophies with Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher and comedian Bill Bailey.  

Oti announced her departure a few weeks before sharing the news of her pregnancy. Her baby was born eight weeks prematurely, and she spoke about the experience, telling The Times: "What I have been through shocked me, but it made me even stronger. For the first time in my life I have a purpose, which is for my family to have a good life." 

Oti Mabuse kissing husband Marius Iepure while holding baby daughter© Instagram
Oti Mabuse is loving every minute of parenthood with husband Marius Lepure

She continued: "You can imagine if I'm ambitious in my work, how ambitious I am as a mum. This industry has its ups and downs but I love it and I'm doing it all for my baby and my husband. I'm the breadwinner and I am taking care of my family." 

