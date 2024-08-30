Ellie Simmonds' secret split from childhood sweetheart following Strictly

Ellie Simmons is back on our screens cheering on athletes competing in the 2024 Paralympics, as she presents alongside Clare Balding.

While the decorated swimmer, who won four Olympic Gold medals before the age of 20, isn't shy about sharing details about her professional career, she has kept her love life very private.

Ellie was previously dating her childhood friend Matt Dean, but they reportedly split in 2023. Join us as we discover her rare comments on their relationship…

Ellie's childhood sweetheart

Ellie and Matt, who also has dwarfism, met through swimming with Ellie working with his parents, the Dwarf Sports Association co-founders Penny and Arthur Dean.

The sports star met her ex through swimming

"I've known him forever," she told Daily Mail. "We were friends first and then we were more than friends."

She added to The Sun: "We've been together a couple of years and just bought a house in South Manchester. We lived together during lockdown in London, so have become very used to living with each other."

Addressing their privacy, she said she likes that he's "grounded" and not in the spotlight. "It’s also nice that he’s not in that sporting world and we’re very private.

"We don’t post anything on social media, or anything. Here I’m Ellie. I’m doing Strictly, doing media stuff, but at home I can just be away from all that," she explained.

"He’s just got a normal day-to-day job, and he’s grounded. I think you need that perspective in your life. He’s very chilled and that really helps me."

Strictly support

© BBC Ellie Simmonds competed with Nikita in Strictly 2022



They are thought to have moved to Cheshire together in 2022, the same year she competed in Strictly Come Dancing alongside Nikita Kuzmin.

Matt proudly supported her in the audience, and she admitted he was the one who encouraged he to take part.

"I was like, 'Shall I, shall I not?' Then I spoke to my other half Matt, and he was like, 'Go for it Ellie, take that leap of faith, you don't know unless you try.' Now I'm so happy I said yes. As soon as I did we were bouncing around the kitchen like yay! Like little buzzing bees," Ellie said in an interview with The Sun.

During the show's debut, Ellie opened up about her partner to host Claudia Winkleman. After Claudia revealed Matt was making packed lunches and preparing dinners for the sports star, she poked fun at Matt's cooking skills.

"He’s making everything, so yeah, he’s an alright cook," she said, adding: "He needs to add the vegetables. He keeps forgetting the vegetables and is just giving me carbohydrates!"

Secret split

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The swimmer has kept her love life very private



The year after Strictly ended, in October 2023, Ellie and Matt reportedly split amicably. However, Ellie has not addressed the rumours and has continued to post nothing about her love life on social media.

Ellie had addressed the possibility of them starting a family in the future before they went their separate ways.

"I would like to have children in the future, though, and what I do know is that I would love that child whatever, just as my parents loved me.

"You don’t know until you have a test, when that baby is growing inside you," she said.

