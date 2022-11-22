Oti Mabuse reveals plans to return to Strictly Come Dancing: details The professional dancer announced her Strictly departure in February

Oti Mabuse may no longer be a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, but the two-time champion has revealed she will be coming back to the BBC show to share her creative expertise as a choreographer.

In the December issue of Women's Health UK, the 32-year-old revealed her excitement at choreographing a dance routine with the professionals on the show this festive period.

"I'm choreographing a number on it," she shared. "What an amazing opportunity [this is] to work behind the scenes and really enjoy the professionals' talent because they're such an amazing group to work with."

After seven years on the BBC series, Oti announced her departure back in February. She is the only dancer to have lifted the Glitterball Trophy in two consecutive years, first in 2019 with Kelvin Fletcher, then again in 2020 with Bill Bailey.

Speaking about how she reacted when her sister Motsi Mabuse became a judge on the show, Oti said: "At that point, I'd been on the show for four years, and I go, 'Oh my gosh, when is it [winning Strictly] gonna happen?!'

"We had a conversation and we were like, 'Look, we have to be amazing. You have to do your job, be honest, criticise and do the best you can do. And then I have to do the same.

"What people don't understand is that she and I didn't have an option… it's so easy to take all the incredible work away by saying, 'They're sisters.'"

Of their relationship, she added: "We're confident, we're loud, we're vibrant... our parents fought for us to be here, and being ourselves is one of the reasons why we were hired. So we remind each other of that – and encourage each other."

The full Oti Mabuse interview can be read in the December issue of Women's Health UK, on sale now.

