Cat Deeley reveals reason she will 'quit' This Morning

TV presenter Cat Deeley has revealed that she will quit This Morning if "it gets too much".

During a new interview with The Times magazine, the 47-year-old spoke candidly about the scrutiny she's come under since becoming a main presenter on the ITV chat show.

When asked if the constant scrutiny shocked her, Cat said: "Yes! Everyone keeps checking in with me, 'Are you OK? Are you handling this all right?'"

She added: "I don't care. I do not care. If it gets too much for me I'm going to quit. I don't need to do it. I could stop and be a mum for most of the year, and then go and do the shows in America. There is no ulterior motive for me doing this."

Prior to joining Ben Shephard on the This Morning sofa, Cat had been hosting US talent show, So You Think You Can Dance. She told the publication that she did not have the same reception in the US and described the new focus on her as a "very British thing".





In 2019 Cat and her husband Patrick Kielty decided to relocate to the UK with their two children Milo, eight, and James, six. The family of four are now renting in leafy Hampstead, north London, while they renovate their new home.

"It's going to be super-modern. I want some sculptural stairs and I'm really excited about the kitchen," she divulged.

This Morning's presenter shake-up

Cat took over the reins from Holly Willoughby who departed the morning programme last year. Holly, 43, revealed she would be stepping down after 14 years in October.

In her full statement, she "thanked everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years", before adding: "This is such a difficult goodbye." She also explained that she made the decision for herself and her family.

Her co-star Phillip Schofield, meanwhile, left ITV in May following reports of growing tensions between himself and Holly.

The following month, Phillip admitted to lying about an affair with a younger, male colleague. In a statement, he said that he was "deeply sorry" for lying about the relationship and that while it was "unwise, but not illegal," it was now over.

He was replaced by Ben Shephard who had been one of the main presenters on Good Morning Britain. On joining the show, Ben said at the time: "This really feels like a very special moment for Cat and I to be part of the next chapter of This Morning. It’s an honour to be trusted with the reins, join Alison and Dermot and all the team that work on and off screen and do such a great job."