Kate Garraway pens heartfelt message to Ben Shephard following This Morning debut

Kate Garraway penned the sweetest message of support to Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley on Thursday. Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-two commended the duo on their This Morning debut.

"Congratulations #bencat!!! What a fantastic first week of shows on @TM - never in doubt but fab to see - you two were made for the show!" she captioned a photo from the programme. "@catdeeley can't wait to give you a congratulatory hug in person when on the show very soon xxx #perfectpairing."

Sparking a reaction from fans, viewers agreed that Cat and Ben have done a stellar job in the comments. "Very natural and a great partnership," wrote one. "What I've seen of them they've done great, a breath of fresh air," noted a second.

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley make This Morning debut as new hosts

Ben and Cat – who were announced as Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby's replacements in February – made their official debut as hosts this week. "It's Monday, March 11th. Welcome to a brand new week on This Morning," Ben said, kicking off the show.

Chiming in, Cat said: "We are so excited to be here. This show has been a huge part of our lives for so long to be standing here, with you, it's good."

"It is very special," Ben added. "We are thrilled to be here and we've got a packed show and line-up coming your way. Everyone has been so kind, thank you to everyone who's sent us lovely messages of support."

Not only is Kate good friends with presenter Cat, but she's also Ben's former work wife, having co-starred alongside the 49-year-old on Good Morning Britain.

© ITV Prior to his move to This Morning, Ben and Kate co-starred on Good Morning Britain for 10 years

Ahead of his departure from GMB last month, Ben became emotional while delivering his final send-off alongside pal, Kate. "The alarm going off has never been anything I've enjoyed but what I have known is as soon as I get in here, I'll be surrounded by you brilliant, incredible, challenging, chaotic, fabulous people that make me better at what I do," he said.

"I can only cope with this because I'm not going far, these guys will carry on doing an incredible job, I'll get a lie-in and in a couple of weeks I'll be able to welcome you back from the school run with a cup of tea with Cat next door. I know that this lot will still be doing the best show they can for you."

Ben told fans that leaving GMB was a decision that he "considered very carefully"

Reflecting on his decision to leave Good Morning Britain in a previous episode, Ben said it's something he "considered very carefully."

"So, it's not something that I've taken lightly but it feels like quite an exciting opportunity," he said.