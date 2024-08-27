This Morning main presenters' return revealed - find out when they will be back

As much as we have enjoyed seeing stars including Craig Doyle and Sian Welby on our screens while covering from the main This Morning presenters during the summer hiatus, the show recently confirmed when the main gang would be back and we couldn't be more excited!

On Tuesday's show, a new promo was revealed which featured the main hosts, including Cat Deeley, Dermot O'Leary, Alison Hammond and Ben Shephard in fabulous suits on the ITV studio rooftop, with This Morning's editor Martin Frizell saying: "Full credit to our promo team for this idea and execution. I know that it was no mean feat getting a rather large sofa and four hosts up on the roof during one of the hottest days this summer!"

© ITV Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond are back!

He added: "We all couldn't be more excited to welcome back Ben, Cat, Alison and Dermot post their summer break, and I know all had great fun filming this promo. Their energy certainly matches the fresh and bold content the show has coming up."

Sian then updated viewers to reveal that the main hosts will be back in the first week of September - next week! She said: "Now listen, we've all had the best time keeping you company throughout the summer, and as you've just seen from our brand new shiny promo, Alison, Dermot, Ben and Cat will be back next week."

© Shutterstock Cat Deeley with her This Morning co-host Ben Shephard



Craig added: "They certainly are. Now you may think the four of them go away for long summer holidays, but no, no. We keep them up on that roof and they just stay there all through the summer. We give them a tent and feed them. But we're gonna let them down for next week."