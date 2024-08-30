This Morning presenters bid farewell ahead of major presenter shake-up – and viewers have the same reaction

This Morning stars Siân Welby and Craig Doyle bid farewell to viewers on Friday afternoon ahead of Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard's return to the show next week.

Siân, Craig and a roster of other familiar faces have held down the fort in the studio over the past few weeks as Cat, Ben and Friday hosts Alison Hammond and Ben Shephard enjoyed their summer break.

At the end of Friday's programme, Craig said: "That's it, thank you for such a great week. What a summer, Sian, it's been such a hoot hasn't it?"

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Craig Doyle and Sian Welby bid farewell to viewers on Friday

"I've just loved every minute," said Siân. Addressing the viewers, the presenter added: "Thank you for having us this week. I'm glad we could keep you company. It's been a lot of fun, hasn't it?"

Signing off, Craig confirmed the regular hosts would be back on our screens next week. "Ben and Cat are back on Monday, Alison and Derm will be back on Fridays, take care of yourselves," he said.

It's safe to say, fans have been loving watching stand-in hosts Craig and Siân on their screens this week and are hoping to see more of them in the future. Taking to social media, one person praised their on-screen partnership, writing: "It's been absolutely refreshing to watch Sian and Craig presenting this week. They work so well together. They both should be signed up to be permanent hosts," while another added: "@thismornin absolutely loving Sian and Craig on the show, please keep them on so natural & funny."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: This Morning star Sian Welby marks return to the show with sweetest special guest

© Ray Burmiston/ITV Ben Shephard, Cat Deeley, Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary are back next week

Craig and Siân's final show comes just days after ITV released a new promo video for This Morning, which sees Ben, Cat, Alison and Dermot on the roof of London's iconic Television Centre. The ad sees the foursome laughing and joking while dressed in brightly-coloured outfits.

This Morning's editor Martin Frizell praised the feel-good promo. "Full credit to our promo team for this idea and execution," he said. "I know that it was no mean feat getting a rather large sofa and four hosts up on the roof during one of the hottest days this summer!

© Ray Burmiston/ITV The presenters starred in a new promo on the roof of the iconic Television Centre

"We all couldn't be more excited to welcome back Ben, Cat, Alison and Dermot post their summer break, and I know all had great fun filming this promo. Their energy certainly matches the fresh and bold content the show has coming up."