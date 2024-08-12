Josie Gibson nearly made this flattering denim dress sell out

Move over Holly Willoughby! Step back Cat Deeley! There's a new style maven in town and that's Josie Gibson.

The 39-year-old TV presenter appeared on our screens on Monday morning to present This Morning and opted for a very chic denim dress from the high-street store Phase Eight.

The Luiza Denim Midi Dress, £119, is crafted from a linen-rich blend, and features short wide sleeves, contrast gold button-down detailing and a belt to cinch in your waist.

It's tricky to find a flattering denim dress, but Josie's nailed the brief.

© Shutterstock Josie Gibson was all smiles on This Morning wearing her flattering heatwave-proof denim dress

On a recent episode of This Morning, Josie hit back at viewers who criticise what she wears as she insisted she "loves her body."

She said: "You know, sometimes I do get a bit of gip for wearing clothes that are too tight for me, but I love my body and I love what it does for me."

Yes, Josie!

The former I'm a Celeb star often champions the high street and wears the likes of River Island and Marks & Spencer on the show. A fan of the pencil skirt, Josie is often seen in figure-hugging outfits and daring prints.

For Monday's show though, she decided on a breathable denim dress - perfect for the major heatwave the city is experiencing right now.

© Phase Eight This Phase Eight dress is selling out fast thanks to Josie Gibson on This Morning

Teaming the dress with a pair of simple pointy stilettos, and gold statement earrings, this might be one of Josie's best looks to date.

The mum-of-one often hires Mikey Phillips (@makeupbymikey) to do her makeup for presenting duties and Maurice Flynn to do her hair - the glam squad of dreams.

For Monday's look, the stylist for the show was none other than Rachael Hughes, ITV's stylist.

© Shutterstock Josie Gibson presented alongside Rylan Clark

Styling a denim dress is pretty easy. It can be dressed up or down and it often depends on which footwear you choose. Josie's made her denim dress perfect for work thanks to the dressy shoes, but if she wanted to wear this on a weekend she could just add a pair of white pumps.

Of course, we're experiencing hot temperatures right now so a pair of gladiator sandals or espadrilles would also look great with a dress like Josie's.

To make a denim dress even more casual you could opt for a crossbody bag and minimalist jewellery.