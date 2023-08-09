Only Murders in the Building: Steve Martin's sweet family life with wife Anne and daughter

Steve Martin returns as Charles-Haden Savage in season three of Only Murders in the Building, and while the character's been unlucky in love since the pilot (he literally fell for a serial killer), the actor's family life is far less complicated. Away from the cameras, Steve is a doting dad to his daughter, Mary, whom he welcomed with his wife Anne Stringfield at the age of 67. Keep reading for all the details on their life together…

Steve Martin's wife Anne Stringfield

Anne Stringfield is a writer who formerly worked for the New Yorker and Vogue. According to Parade, she first crossed paths with Steve in the mid-2000s.

© Getty Anne Stringfield is a writer who has worked for the New Yorker and Vogue

After calling the actor to fact-check the New Yorker's information on him, the pair formed an instant connection. "We talked on the phone for a year before we even met," Steve told AARP Magazine in 2017.

After dating for around three years, it was confirmed that the couple – who share a 26-year age gap – had tied the knot in July 2007 at Steve's home in LA. The Cheaper by the Dozen star's publicist, Alan Nierob, revealed that the bride and groom had invited guests to a party, before announcing that it was actually their wedding.

© Getty The couple tied the knot in July 2007 at Steve's home in Los Angeles

Among the star-studded guest list, Tom Hanks, Eugene Levy, Diane Keaton and Carl Reiner were in attendance. Meanwhile, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels acted as Steve's best man.

While Steve and Anne (who has never walked the red carpet) are both extremely private, the Hollywood star has spoken about his wife in a few interviews. Talking to PEOPLE in 2015, he called his relationship with Anne, "an important episode in my life". Steve added: "She makes it all possible. She has one of the most important qualities a person can have, and that's kindness."

In the same interview, Steve also noted that Anne bears a striking resemblance to his Only Murders in the Building co-star and close friend, Tina Fey – which has become a running joke. To the delight of fans, Anne actually cameod as one of Cinda Canning's (Tina Fey) lookalike assistants in season two – did you spot her?

Steve Martin's daughter Mary Martin

Steve and Anne welcomed their only child, a daughter called Mary, in December 2012. The couple, who are notoriously private, initially refrained from revealing her name. Months after their daughter was born, Steve was invited on David Letterman's talk show in 2013, where he remained coy about his little one, joking that he'd named her, "Conquistador."

© Getty Steve and Anne welcomed their daughter Mary in 2012

Reflecting on his journey into fatherhood in 2017, Steve told AARP Magazine: "I think if I'd had a child earlier, I would have been a lousy father because I would have misplaced my attention on my career," he said. "I am very forthcoming with her, and it's great. She's giving me way more than I'm giving her."

Steve sweetly added that his wife and daughter have brought him "real happiness." Asked how he'd describe his life now, he replied: "Very, very happy. I mean, it's actually the perfect shape of a life. Except for the hard parts in the beginning — the disharmony, panic, pain, with occasional moments of great affection and comedy success."