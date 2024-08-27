Martin Short talks 'love' for Meryl Streep amid romance rumors

Fans are loving the supposed romance between Meryl Streep and Martin Short, even if they insist they are just friends.

The Only Murders in the Building co-stars first sparked romance rumors some months ago, and though they denied being anything more than just good friends and colleagues, they are seemingly unafraid to tease fans about it.

Most recently, they added fuel to the fire when they walked into their season four premiere holding hands, and posed for plenty of cheeky photos on the red carpet, and now, as their press tour continues, they're also continuing to gush about each other.

Martin, speaking with Extra alongside co-stars Selena Gomez and Steve Martin, talked about his "love" for Meryl, but also shied away from giving too much away.

Asked how their relationship has evolved since working together — they star as love interests Loretta Durkin and Oliver Putnam — the Father of the Bride actor shared: "I think it's been a friendship that always grows, you know, if you work with someone and love that person."

Still, he kept it brief, adding: "But I don't want to reveal too much about what happens [with our characters]," as Selena quipped: "But it's so sweet."

© Getty The co-stars walked hand-in-hand at the premiere

Steve also weighed in with: "Meryl is a friend to all of us, you know. I have worked with her, I very fortunately had a movie with her and you just, I don't see her for two years and we get back together, you're already laughing and talking."

Still, much as they have a close bond, Martin also previously opened up about how that didn't take away the nerves he had about working with such a legend.

© Getty Season 4 is out on Hulu

Speaking during a panel earlier this year, he maintained working with her has been "one of the great thrills of my life."

© Getty Martin's wife of 30 years passed away in 2010

Nonetheless, he revealed that on their very first day of shooting, he was "driving to work and I thought, 'I'm nervous today. I'm working with Meryl Streep,'" and he noted: "Which was rare because I’m not brand new."

© Getty Meryl and her husband separated around 2017

Martin was previously married to actress Nancy Dolman from 1980 until her death in 2010 aged 58, after a battle with ovarian cancer. They had three kids, Katherine, 40, Oliver, 38, and Henry, 35.

Meanwhile, Meryl has been married to Don Gummer since 1978, however last year, she revealed that the two had actually been separated for six years. They share four kids, Henry, 44, Mamie, 41, Grace, 38, and Louisa, 33.