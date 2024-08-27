Only Murders in the Building stars with famous exes: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and more

Back and better than ever, Only Murders in the Building has returned for a fourth season. Reuniting our favourite crime-solving trio, Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short are heading to Hollywood this time around. Watch the trailer below…
Speaking of Tinseltown, did you know that the stars of Only Murders have been linked to some high-profile names in the past? Keep reading for the lowdown on their A-list love lives…
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez had an on-off romance with Justin Bieber. Spanning eight years, the former couple were first introduced in 2009 and became close friends. By 2010, however, it was reported that the pair had started dating and had been spotted spending New Year's Eve together in St. Lucia.
During their relationship, Selena and Justin made several red-carpet appearances together, notably at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscars party, as well as the American Music Awards. Their first breakup came in 2012, but by the following year, they appeared to have reconciled.
In December 2013 however, Justin noted that he and Selena had broken up once more.
Over the next few years, the couple continued to have an on-off relationship before splitting for good in 2018. That same year, Justin rekindled his romance with his former flame, Hailey Baldwin, and in September, the duo said 'I do' in a New York City courthouse. Their son, Jack, was born in August 2024.
As for Selena, the Only Murders star is currently dating record producer and songwriter, Benny Blanco. In a new interview with Access Hollywood, the Mabel Mora star said she was grateful to be in a "really healthy, wonderful relationship."
Steve Martin
Steve Martin dated fellow comedian and actress Bernadette Peters. The pair, who co-starred in The Jerk (1979) and Pennies from Heaven (1981) were first introduced by Steve's agent in 1977, and after crossing paths several times, began dating.
While their relationship ended in the early '80s, both Steve and Bernadette have continued to speak highly of each other. Hailing her ex as a comedy "genius," Bernadette explained what Steve is like to work with. "He can be wild and crazy, but basically, he's a very serious guy," she told The Guardian.
As of 2007, Steve is happily married to writer and former New Yorker staff member Anne Stringfield. Together they share a daughter. Meanwhile, Bernadette tied the knot with investment adviser Michael Wittenberg in 1996. He tragically passed away in 2005 following a helicopter crash in Montenegro.
Meryl Streep
In October 2023, Meryl Streep confirmed that she and her husband, sculptor Don Gummer, had officially split after 45 years together. Parents to Henry, Mamie, Grace and Louisa, the former couple tied the knot in 1978.
"Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart," a representative for the actress revealed last year.
After working closely with Martin Short on season three of Only Murders in the Building, fans began to speculate that the pair had started dating. However, on numerous occasions, Martin has insisted that he and Meryl are just friends.
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne has had several high-profile romances with stars including St Vincent and Michelle Rodriguez, but it was her relationship with Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson that hit headlines.
Dating for two years, the pair were first spotted kissing in 2018 before Cara confirmed that they were an item in June 2019. By May 2020, however, it was widely reported that the stars had split.
Ashley has since found love with oil heir, Brandon Davis, whom she married in 2023. They welcomed their first child together in February 2024.
As for Cara, the A-lister is currently dating musician Minke, whose real name is Leah Mason. In June 2024, Cara celebrated their second anniversary with a sweet post on Instagram.
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria has joined the cast for season four. The actress, who is playing a fictional version of herself, was formerly married to former NBA point guard, Tony Parker. Following their engagement in 2006, the former couple wed in a low-key civil ceremony in Paris a year later.
Married for three years, during their relationship, Tony was hit with allegations of infidelity. When Eva discovered that her husband had been sending inappropriate text messages to Erin Barry, who at the time was married to his San Antonio Spurs teammate Brent Barry, she filed for divorce.
"I do believe in forgiving and forgetting," Eva explained in an interview with Piers Morgan. While talking to Amanda de Cadenet, the Desperate Housewives star said that knowing the truth "didn't make me feel better, but it helped me understand."