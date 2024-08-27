Only Murders in the Building stars with famous exes: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and more

Selena Gomez had an on-off romance with Justin Bieber. Spanning eight years, the former couple were first introduced in 2009 and became close friends. By 2010, however, it was reported that the pair had started dating and had been spotted spending New Year's Eve together in St. Lucia.

During their relationship, Selena and Justin made several red-carpet appearances together, notably at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscars party, as well as the American Music Awards. Their first breakup came in 2012, but by the following year, they appeared to have reconciled.

In December 2013 however, Justin noted that he and Selena had broken up once more.

Over the next few years, the couple continued to have an on-off relationship before splitting for good in 2018. That same year, Justin rekindled his romance with his former flame, Hailey Baldwin, and in September, the duo said 'I do' in a New York City courthouse. Their son, Jack, was born in August 2024.

As for Selena, the Only Murders star is currently dating record producer and songwriter, Benny Blanco. In a new interview with Access Hollywood, the Mabel Mora star said she was grateful to be in a "really healthy, wonderful relationship."



