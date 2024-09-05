9-1-1: Lone Star canceled at Fox after five seasons

9-1-1: Lone Star will end after its upcoming season five on Fox, HELLO! can confirm.

The spin-off of 9-1-1, which was originally on Fox but moved to ABC last year, will not make the jump to ABC alongside its sister show.

The upcoming fifth season, which premieres on September 2, 2024, is comprised of 12 episodes with the series finale to air in early 2025.

© FOX 9-1-1: Lone Star debuted in 2020

"From the start, fans have followed the heroic and deeply moving stories of the men and women who make up Austin’s 126, so a huge thanks to one of the greatest creative teams in all of television — Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear — for creating one of the most action-packed dramas anywhere" Fox TV Network President Michael Thorn said.

"Now in our final season of the show, we’re set to give it the high-stakes send-off it deserves, complete with breathless rescues, insurmountable odds and relatable personal struggles, thanks to our incomparable, stellar cast led by Rob Lowe and Gina Torres."

Watch the trailer for 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5

© FOX Gina Torres joined the series in season two

The news will not come as a major surprise, as it was reported earlier in the summer that cast members had yet to renew contracts and the studio failed to offer negotiations after the end of the 2023 SAG strikes.

Robyn Lively, who has a recurring role as Marlene Harrism the mother of Judd’s (Jim Parrack) son, also seemingly confirmed the rumors in a now-deleted tweet which read: "So excited to be a part of @911lonestar’s final season!! What a ride it’s been!"

© Getty Lone Star season four ended with Carlos and fiance TK Strand married but amid tragic circumstances

Lone Star follows firefighter Owen Strand, a member of the FDNY on September 11 2001 still haunted by the tragedy he witnessed, who decides to take his son, also a firefighter, to Austin, Texas to build up a fire station devastated by the loss of its members after an explosion.

Both Rafael Silva, who played Carlos Reyes, and Natacha Karam, who starred as Marjan Marwani, shared reports of the show's cancellation on social media, confirming the reports; "Wherever the ship sails, grateful for the family I've created in this show," said Rafael, who plays Carlos Reyes.

Brian Michael Smith, Natacha Karam and Julian Works starred as firefighters in Lone Star

Lone Star season four ended with Carlos and fiance TK Strand (Ronen Rubinstein) getting married in front of the 126, after the tragic passing of Carlos' father Gabriel who was shot in cold blood.

Carlos later discovered his father had a secret double life investigating corruption in the Texas Rangers, which reignited Carlos' quest to bring his father's killer to justice.

Sierra McClain has left the series and will not appear as Grace Ryder in season five

The fifth season will also look different as Sierra McClain will not return as Grace Ryder.

HELLO! confimed that Sierra, a fan favorite who has been on the show since season one, has been written out of the fifth season; it is unclear how the writers have chosen to explain her absence but she will not appear in any episodes.

Jim Parrack, who plays Judd Ryder, Grace's husband, will appear in season five.