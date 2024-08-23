5 questions we need answering in All Creatures Great and Small season 5

We're heading back to the Yorkshire Dales this autumn in the upcoming series of Channel 5's heartwarming period drama, All Creatures Great and Small – and we can't wait to find out what's in store for the residents of Skeldale House.

When we last caught up with the Darrowby residents, we saw James still in training at the RAF base, while Helen was adjusting to life as a new mum at Skeldale House, where veterinary student James, Siegfried, and Mrs Hall were doing their best to hold down the fort amid Tristan's absence.

As we head into the show's fifth season, we've got some burning questions we're hoping will be answered in the new episodes.

1/ 5 © Channel 5 Will Mrs Hall and Siegfried get it on? Is the relationship between Siegfried and Mrs Hall a slow-burn romance or are they just good friends? Since season one, fans have loved watching the ever-growing bond between the housekeeper and vet surgeon, but will they ever confess their feelings for one another? Now that Gerald is out of the picture, with Mrs Hall calling time on their romance at the end of season four, now could be the perfect time for the characters to get together. Speaking to HELLO! and other press ahead of last year's Christmas special, actors Samuel West and Anna Madeley remained tight-lipped when asked about a romance between the pair. "I think 'No comment' is the only thing to say," Samuel said. Anna added: "I think we'll remain enigmatic about that. That's for you to be interested in."

2/ 5 © Channel 5 Is Richard Carmady here to stay? Season four introduced us to hapless veterinary student Richard Carmody, who quickly became one of the family after moving into Skeldale House to help Siegfried out at the practice amid Tristan's absence. Now that Tristan is coming back to Darrowby, where will this leave Carmody? And is there enough room for them both in Skeldale House? On that note, Helen and baby Jimmy have been holding up in the attic since the little one was born, but now that Tristan is back and James is likely to be popping home from his RAF training, we have a feeling the family of three may need more room to grow.

3/ 5 © Channel 5 Will James and Helen move back to the farm? There's no doubt that Helen has been missing her dad Richard and sister Jenny whilst she's been living at Skeldale House. But now that James has left for the RAF and Tristan is coming home, could this be a good time for Helen to move back to the farm? Or will James and Helen find themselves a home of their own?

4/ 5 © Channel 5 Will Tristan reignite his romance with Maggie? Fans might remember local barmaid Maggie, who was sweet on Tristan before he signed up to serve in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps. Now that he's making a comeback, will the young vet rekindle his romance? We'll have to wait and see…