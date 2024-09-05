Blue Bloods stars with famous exes: Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan and more

The stars of Blue Bloods have been involved in some high-profile romances. From Tom Selleck to Bridget Moynahan and Will Estes, we're taking a trip down memory lane and looking at their headline-hitting romances. Keep reading for their lowdown on their love lives…
Tom Selleck
Tom Selleck's first wife was American actress and model, Jacqueline Ray. The couple were married from 1971 to 1982 and during that time, Jacqueline appeared alongside her husband in episodes of Magnum P.I. She also starred in Dallas (1983), Matt Houston (1983) and Mike Hammer (1984).
Bridget Moynahan
Bridget Moynahan was linked to professional football quarterback, Tom Brady in 2004. In February of that year, the New England Patriots star – who had just won the Superbowl – celebrated with his teammates and Bridget at a victory party.
After three years of dating, Bridget and Tom announced their split in December 2006. "[They] amicably ended their three-year relationship several weeks ago," a representative for the actress told People.
Two months later, Bridget confirmed she was pregnant with her first child. "Bridget is over three months pregnant," her rep explained. "Former boyfriend Tom Brady is the father."
Their son, Jack was born in August 2007, with Bridget and Tom maintaining a friendship as co-parents.
"From the very beginning the whole goal specifically was to always keep it positive," the Blue Bloods star told People. "To raise a son in the healthiest environment, and I know we've all done that, and it shows."
As of 2015, Bridget is happily married to businessman Andrew Frankel.
Will Estes
In October 2020, Chicago Meds star Torrey DeVitto confirmed that she was in a relationship with Will Estes, aka Blue Bloods favorite, Jamie Reagan.
She described their relationship as "amazing," telling Us Weekly: "We like to keep pretty private about our plans and what we do and stuff. So I don't want to speak too much on it, but yeah, it's pretty incredible."
Will and Torrey split sometime in early 2021.
Len Cariou
Len Cariou was briefly involved with Hollywood legend, Lauren Bacall. In her autobiography By Myself, Lauren confirmed that the pair were involved in an affair while working on their Tony Award-winning production of Applause in 1970.
Lorraine Bracco
Lorraine Bracco landed a recurring role as Mayor Margaret Dutton in Blue Bloods. The actress, who achieved acclaim in Goodfellas (1990) and The Sopranos (1999-2007), had a 12-year relationship with Pulp Fiction's Harvey Keitel. They also welcomed a daughter, Stella, in 1985.