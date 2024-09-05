Blue Bloods stars with famous exes: Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan and more

Bridget Moynahan was linked to professional football quarterback, Tom Brady in 2004. In February of that year, the New England Patriots star – who had just won the Superbowl – celebrated with his teammates and Bridget at a victory party.

After three years of dating, Bridget and Tom announced their split in December 2006. "[They] amicably ended their three-year relationship several weeks ago," a representative for the actress told People.

Two months later, Bridget confirmed she was pregnant with her first child. "Bridget is over three months pregnant," her rep explained. "Former boyfriend Tom Brady is the father."

Their son, Jack was born in August 2007, with Bridget and Tom maintaining a friendship as co-parents.

"From the very beginning the whole goal specifically was to always keep it positive," the Blue Bloods star told People. "To raise a son in the healthiest environment, and I know we've all done that, and it shows."

As of 2015, Bridget is happily married to businessman Andrew Frankel.