Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan was among the glistening celebrity attendees on day two of Wimbledon on Tuesday, turning heads in a fabulous Stella McCartney outfit.

Her bold blue and yellow dress, which was made of sustainable viscose that was sourced from a sustainably managed forest, boasted chic long sleeves with button cuffs and had a flared hemline and a wide collar.

Nicola Coughlan's dress, £1,325, Stella McCartney

She styled the fashionable getup with recyclable trainers that are completely vegan and eye-catching makeup. With her blonde tresses left loose in a sleek, straightened style, the 34-year-old added a touch of pale blue eyeshadow to round off her look.

Nicola, who also stars in Derry Girls, was also joined by Dermot O'Leary and Laura Mvula. They were all seen mingling at evian's VIP Suite, which has been certified carbon neutral by the Carbon Trust.

As part of this effort, evian also encouraged its VIP guests to follow the dress code: 'Smart + Eco-Conscious.' They were encouraged to wear their favourite recycled looks, wore looks made from recycled materials or from their favourite sustainable designers.

The star was also seen with Dermot O'Leary

Meanwhile, Nicola's appearance comes shortly after it was unveiled she was one of the stars to appear on the promotional campaign for Bulgari's Magnifica High Jewellery Collection 2021.

She recently posted a picture of herself wearing one of Bulgari's spectacular necklaces, a ruby laced in a shimmering gemstone lace. The actress also posted a video with it, showing off the piece for the camera in coy fashion.

The Irish beauty is currently filming for the second season of Bridgerton, the highly anticipated return for one of Netflix's most-streamed and buzzworthy shows, likely to be released in 2022.

