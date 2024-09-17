Katie Holmes radiates joy as she counts down to special day in stunning new photo

Katie Holmes was all smiles in a brand new photo shared on social media at the start of the week, ahead of a big moment in her career.

The Dawson's Creek star has been counting down the days until the premiere of her new Broadway show, Our Town, on September 17, and she looked radiant in a picture posted on Instagram with her co-star, Michelle Wilson.

In the photo, the mother-of-one looked stylish dressed in a white blouse tucked into a pair of elongated black pants, and wore her long hair down in a sleek straight 'do.

Her co-star looked equally as chic, dressed in a white waistcoat styled over a T-shirt and teamed with linen pants and sneakers, as they both posed in front of a tree.

"Such an honor and so much fun working with the incredible @michellelynnwilson in @ourtownbroadway. Preview performances begin September 17," she wrote alongside the image.

Katie has been sharing several behind-the-scenes photos ahead of the show's debut, including a recent group photo of the entire cast and crew.

In the caption, she wrote: "Thank u @iamkennyleon for this incredible journey creating @ourtownbroadway preview performances begin September 17. Opening October 10! Come join us!"

Katie will be starring alongside four-time Emmy Award winner Jim Parsons as the show returns to Broadways in the first time in 20 years.

The official synopsis reads: "In Wilder's timeless tale of a small town, a stage manager narrates the daily lives of its locals, depicts a childhood friendship turn into marriage, and sets the stage for magnificent truths of what it means to be alive. Don't miss this strictly limited engagement of an essential American classic."

The show takes place at the Barrymore Theatre in New York's Broadway. Katie plays Mrs Webb in the much-anticipated show.

Rehearsing for Our Town has been a great distraction for the doting mom, who recently became an empty nester after her daughter Suri, 18, left home to attend Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Katie is a devoted mom to Suri and will no doubt be visiting her daughter regularly, while also allowing her to have the space to thrive in her new chapter.

While she has prefered to keep her family life out of the spotlight over the years, the star has given several glimpses into their sweet bond in previous interviews.

On raising her daughter in New York City, Katie once told InStyle: "The city has a lot to offer, and I use it. Yes, it's a little too exposed at times, and we work hard to maneuver and navigate.

"But what I love about New York is that for me and my child, this is our vibe. When there are 25 things to do every night, it takes you out of your own thing. And you know what else I discovered? There's a place not far from my house that does foot massages until midnight. That's what New York offers!"