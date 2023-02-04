Katie Holmes is truly glowing in her latest filter-free selfie The former Dawson's Creek actress currently stars in the off-Broadway play The Wanderers

Katie Holmes just gave fans a master class on filter-free, glow-packed beauty with her latest photo.

New York may be seeing below zero temperatures this weekend, but the star looks sun kissed as ever in a new selfie she shared.

Katie took to Instagram and brightened her fans' feeds with the snapshot, which was posted in honor of a friend's birthday.

The sweet selfie sees her sporting a perfect, golden tan, and she appears to be straight out of the beach or pool, donning a strappy blue swimsuit, her signature silver nose ring, plus a tousled, messy bun atop her head.

Fans were quick to flood the comments section with compliments galore, noting her unchanged, stunning appearance even from her days playing Joey Potter on Dawson's Creek back in the late 1990s.

"Just as beautiful as you were during Dawson's Creek," one fan wrote, as others commented: "Stunningly beautiful!" and: "Katie you are such a sweetheart!" as well as: "You look great Katie. You have not aged a bit and are just as gorgeous as ever," plus another fan added: "Absolutely beautiful woman. You are a very beautiful woman truly. And a great actor."

The star wished her longtime stylist Brie Welch a happy birthday

Katie is currently spending more time in New York City, as she is working on an exciting new off-Broadway play titled The Wanderers.

The play, playwright Anna Ziegler's debut, had its first previews on January 26th, and will open to the public on February 16th. Its final performance is slated for April 2nd.

Katie recently opted for an edgy yet classic ensemble for an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Speaking of the play during an appearance on Good Morning America, the actress said: "It's been wonderful," adding: "I love this play, [it has] very complex characters, and really explores human discontentment."

Per Deadline, the show's plot reads: "The Wanderers centers on Orthodox Jews Esther and Schmuli who are newly married, and their future written in the laws of the Torah. Secular Jew Abe is a famous novelist who believes he can write his own future… until an unexpected email from a movie star, Julia Cheever (Holmes), puts his marriage to the test and threatens to prove him wrong."

