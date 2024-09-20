Today's Savannah Guthrie replaced by co-star at news desk — reason disclosed by co-star Hoda Kotb

Hoda Kotb was sitting alongside a familiar face on Friday's episode of the Today Show, but it wasn't Savannah Guthrie!

The NBC star instead, was seated next to long-running anchor Craig Melvin, who often fills in for both Savannah and Hoda on the main show.Hoda explained during the show's opening that her colleague was off work and "enjoying a little time off jumpstarting her weekend."

Savannah will no doubt be enjoying some quality time with her beloved family. She's a doting mom to children Vale, ten, and Charles, seven, who she shares with husband Michael Feldman.

Her family are everything to her, and she took a lot of time off during the school holidays to spend quality time with her kids ahead of the new school year.

Like the rest of school children around the country, Vale and Charles returned for the new school year at the start of September.

Savannah paid tribute to them ahead of their first day back on social media with a sweet photo of them embracing in front of the front door.

She wrote alongside the picture that Vale was going into fifth grade, while Charles was starting second grade.Savannah became a mom for the first time aged 41 and has been incredibly open about her parenting journey in the past.

She revealed that her youngest child was their "medical miracle" after she went through several rounds of IVF to welcome him.

© NBC Savannah Guthrie has been working on the Today Show since 2012

"Because we are older," she explained to Health magazine. "It was important to me for her [Vale] to have a sibling, somebody to do life with.

"My husband and I, we decided, 'OK, let’s give it a shot,' you know? But it ended up taking more than one attempt. It took a few," she said. "But we were lucky. I always say, Charley was, like, the last egg out. He really was. And we’re so blessed."

© Instagram Savannah with her husband Michael Feldman and children Vale and Charles

She's raising her children in New York City, and Upstate New York, where the family has a second property.Earlier in the year, she opened up about her new apartment in Lower Manhattan in The Home Edit: Feel Good Organizing magazine.

The TV anchor invited the publication into her apartment to help transform her kitchen.She was more than happy with the results too, telling them: "Every time I open a cabinet or drawer, I feel a flood of relief and joy."

Savannah Guthrie with her husband and children at her book launch in NYC

The journalist's country home, meanwhile, is a stunning retreat for her young family to relax in and is where she has been spending the majority of the summer.

It boasts a sprawling garden with an outdoor pool, which she has been making the most of during the warm evenings. The backyard also has a large wooden decking area and comfy-looking chairs and lots of plants, along with a hammock and large open spaces filled with trees.

© NBC Savannah's children have grown up appearing on the Today Show

It also has several bedrooms and bathrooms plus an enormous kitchen featuring dark oak cupboards, a double range oven, and a wooden island lined with brown leather stools.