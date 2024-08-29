Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie's ongoing absence on Today Show finally explained

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie have both been missing from the Today Show all week, with Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones keeping their seats warm.

The pair's absences had not been explained until Thursday's episode, when Craig told viewers at the start of the show: "Hoda and Savannah are off to spend time with their families".

Hoda and Savannah both have young children and have been making the most of the school summer holidays.

While Hoda has kept a low profile on social media, Savannah shared a glimpse inside her family's vacation at the start of the week.

She posted a montage of pictures of her family posing on a bench at their vacation resort, and wrote: "Holding onto the last of summer".

She added an "Out of office" sticker onto the footage too. Earlier in the month, the doting mom took a week off, which coordinated with her daughter Vale's tenth birthday.

She shared a loving tribute to Vale on social media along with a selection of pictures of her from the past year, and wrote alongside it: "ten years of this magical girl - my whole heart and soul. Happy birthday dearest Vale!"

Not one to stay still for long, Savannah spent the majority of last week away from the Today Show studios as she reported on the National Democratic Convention in Chicago for NBC.

The journalist is used to traveling for work and is often flying overnight to report on world events, both in the United States and overseas.

Hoda, meanwhile, recently celebrated her 60th birthday with her beloved daughters, Haley and Hope, at home in New York City, and took some time off to mark the occasion too.

She enjoyed a party at her house in Upstate New York too, with all her family in attendance, minus her sister Hala, who wasn't feeling well.She shared pictures from the event on social media, and wrote: "Thx for all of the wonderful bday wishes!!!! My party was perfect! —Minus my sis being home sick we missed you Hala."

Hoda and Savannah have been co-hosting Today together since 2018 and are great friends away from work too.

In a previous interview with HELLO, Savannah said of their partnership: "We feel grateful every single day, I know we feel grateful for this partnership and getting to come and do a job that is literally fun and to get to do it with a good friend who you trust so much and to just hold hands and get to do this together every morning - I never get over that. I still can't believe it came true."

