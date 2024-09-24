Ellie Warner surprises fans with rare photos of boyfriend Nat and adorable toddler Ezra

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner sparked a sweet fan reaction on Monday when she shared a plethora of snapshots from her latest family outing.

Amongst her images shared to Instagram, the 33-year-old TV star included several rare pictures of her boyfriend Nat Eddleston posing with their little boy, Ezra.

© Instagram Ezra looked so sweet in his pom-pom hat

In one particularly heartwarming snap, the father-son duo are pictured walking hand in hand, while a second image shows the pair testing out a trampoline. Elsewhere, Ellie included joyous pictures of herself sampling some of the food on offer, as well as a snap of herself flying a technicolour kite.

For their autumnal outing, Ezra, whom Ellie and Nat welcomed back in May 2023, looked adorable dressed in a pair of striped trousers, a block colour waterproof jacket in red, blue, cream and green, and a knitted beanie topped with a giant pom-pom.

© Instagram Nat and Ezra share the sweetest bond

Ellie looked her usual stylish self in jeans and an edgy leather biker jacket, while her boyfriend Nat dressed down in jeans, a cosy sweater and Hunter Wellington boots.

"All the fun at the Filey kite festival today," the mother-of-one wrote in her caption.

The star's fans and friends flocked to the comments section, with one writing: "I want his hat!! It's fab," while a second noted: "Wow Ezra is growing so quickly" and a third chimed in: "Your kid is so cute, and hat is fabulous."

© Instagram The couple celebrated Ezra's milestone first birthday earlier this year

Ellie and Nat, who have been together since 2018, welcomed their bundle of joy in May 2023. Shortly after Ezra's arrival into the world, Ellie told her Instagram followers: "Sweet baby Ezra, he has made our lives complete, we love you so much son."

Ellie and Nat's family life

The loved-up couple are raising their son in a vibrant 1930s home in Leeds which they've been lovingly restoring over the past few years. Ellie has an eye for interiors, and she's since transformed their property into a tranquil haven complete with retro accents, calming sage greens and funky prints.

© Instagram Ellie and Nat have been together since 2018

Nat's challenging year

In 2022, Nat had a challenging year after he suffered life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a car in Halton, Cheshire. He has since made a miraculous recovery and appears to be relishing his role as a hands-on father.