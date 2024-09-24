Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ellie Warner surprises fans with rare photos of boyfriend Nat and adorable toddler Ezra
Subscribe
Ellie Warner surprises fans with rare photos of boyfriend Nat and adorable toddler Ezra
ellie warner with baby son Ezra© Instagram

Ellie Warner surprises fans with rare photos of boyfriend Nat and adorable toddler Ezra

The Gogglebox star welcomed her first child in May 2023

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner sparked a sweet fan reaction on Monday when she shared a plethora of snapshots from her latest family outing.

Amongst her images shared to Instagram, the 33-year-old TV star included several rare pictures of her boyfriend Nat Eddleston posing with their little boy, Ezra.

little boy in colouful pom-pom hat © Instagram
Ezra looked so sweet in his pom-pom hat

In one particularly heartwarming snap, the father-son duo are pictured walking hand in hand, while a second image shows the pair testing out a trampoline. Elsewhere, Ellie included joyous pictures of herself sampling some of the food on offer, as well as a snap of herself flying a technicolour kite.

For their autumnal outing, Ezra, whom Ellie and Nat welcomed back in May 2023, looked adorable dressed in a pair of striped trousers, a block colour waterproof jacket in red, blue, cream and green, and a knitted beanie topped with a giant pom-pom.

father holding hands with little boy © Instagram
Nat and Ezra share the sweetest bond

Ellie looked her usual stylish self in jeans and an edgy leather biker jacket, while her boyfriend Nat dressed down in jeans, a cosy sweater and Hunter Wellington boots.

"All the fun at the Filey kite festival today," the mother-of-one wrote in her caption.

The star's fans and friends flocked to the comments section, with one writing: "I want his hat!! It's fab," while a second noted: "Wow Ezra is growing so quickly" and a third chimed in: "Your kid is so cute, and hat is fabulous."

parents posing with son on first birthday© Instagram
The couple celebrated Ezra's milestone first birthday earlier this year

Ellie and Nat, who have been together since 2018, welcomed their bundle of joy in May 2023. Shortly after Ezra's arrival into the world, Ellie told her Instagram followers: "Sweet baby Ezra, he has made our lives complete, we love you so much son."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Gogglebox star Ellie Warner introduces her newborn son

Ellie and Nat's family life

The loved-up couple are raising their son in a vibrant 1930s home in Leeds which they've been lovingly restoring over the past few years. Ellie has an eye for interiors, and she's since transformed their property into a tranquil haven complete with retro accents, calming sage greens and funky prints.

Nat and Ellie posing in shed © Instagram
Ellie and Nat have been together since 2018

Nat's challenging year

In 2022, Nat had a challenging year after he suffered life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a car in Halton, Cheshire. He has since made a miraculous recovery and appears to be relishing his role as a hands-on father.

Sign up to Off Camera for all the gossip and goings-on from the wonderful world of TV and film

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More