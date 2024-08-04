Gogglebox star Ellie Warner delights with ultra-rare photos of son Ezra

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner sparked a sweet fan reaction at the weekend with a slew of new photos shining a spotlight on her July highlights.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-one uploaded a plethora of joyous snapshots including a photo of her new floral tattoo and countless photos of her mini-me son Ezra whom she shares with her boyfriend Nat Eddleston.

© Instagram Ezra looked so sweet as he tucked into his meal

The rare photos showed a beaming Ezra tucking into a meal from his highchair, gliding down a slide, playing in a sandpit, and gently brushing a guinea pig. Elsewhere, Ellie, 33, also shared a heartwarming snap of her beloved Italian greyhound bonding with her sister Izzi's pet chihuahua called Cookie.

© Instagram Little Ezra appeared to relish his time playing in a sandpit

Elsewhere, Ellie also included a glamorous picture of herself posing alongside her lookalike sister Izzi and a cluster of pals. The sibling duo looked radiant with Izzi, 30, rocking a flower power maxi dress in lemon yellow, green and bubblegum pink, while Ellie looked so chic dressed in a polka dot wrap dress complete with flowing sleeves.

"July thank you for friends, summer days and new additions, my cup is full," the TV star noted in her caption.

Ellie's fans and friends adored the wholesome update, with one writing: "Ezra looks the double of his daddy," while a second chimed in: "What beautiful photos," and a third added: "He's so adorable."

© Instagram Ellie shares Ezra with her boyfriend Nat

Lovebirds Nat and Ellie, who have been together since 2018, welcomed their first child in May 2023. At the time of their little one's arrival, Ellie wrote on Instagram: "Sweet baby Ezra, he has made our lives complete, we love you so much son."

Although Ellie and Nat have had plenty to celebrate over the past couple of years, 2022 proved to be a challenging year for the pair in light of Nat's life-threatening injuries. He was left in a critical condition after he was struck by a car in Halton, Cheshire.

© Instagram The couple appear to be going from strength to strength

Thankfully, he has since made a miraculous recovery and appears to be taking fatherhood in his stride.

Ellie and Nat's home life

The pair live in a colourful 1930s home in Leeds which they've slowly been renovating in recent years. Their property is technicolour haven complete with retro wallpaper, splashes of sage green and endless house plants.

© Instagram Ellie and Nat's home is a real feast for the eyes

Ellie and Nat's living room is ultra-hip thanks to the exposed brick walls, whilst their kitchen is a calm oasis with key accents in green and sorbet pink. Take a look in the video below...

Aside from son Ezra, they are also doting parents to Ellie's furry clan which consists of Italian greyhounds Mick and Madge, and a miniature dachshund called Morris.