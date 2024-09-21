Rivals star Emily Atack shares rare snap of baby son for special reason

Emily Atack shared a sweet photo of her three-month-old baby son Barney, as she reflected on a busy week promoting her new series Rivals, the Disney+ adaptation of Jilly Cooper's best-selling novel.

The new mum captioned the post: "Some snaps of an absolute belter of a week."

In the photo, Emily is holding baby Barney as her makeup artist and hair stylist get her red carpet ready.

Alongside co-stars Aidan Turner and David Tennant, Emily made an appearance at the London screening of Rivals.

Set in the fictional county of Rutshire, the series promises "drama, excess, and shocking antics of the power-grabbing social elite of 1980s England". It revolves around a longstanding rivalry between ex-Olympian, MP, and notorious womaniser Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell) and his charismatic neighbour and controller of Corinium Television, Tony Baddingham (David Tennant).

Aidan plays TV presenter Declan O'Hara, described by the synopsis as: "Fiercely intellectual, with an even fiercer temper, he is wooed to Corinium TV from the BBC by Baddingham himself, but feels he’s been swindled when Tony refuses to deliver on his promises. Furious with Tony, Declan vows to get his revenge."

Emily plays the "ambitious" Sarah Stratton, described as a woman who is "not afraid to use her looks".

Emily's new role as a mother

In an Instagram post announcing her pregnancy, Emily wrote: "I've never been so happy and utterly terrified at the same time. Please go easy on me. Every day is mixed with thrill, fear, joy, hysteria, topped off with a lot of vomiting — a bit like when you've just stepped off of the Oblivion at Alton Towers on a hangover.

"I've got to know my body on such an insane level. It's made me appreciate the one I've been given SO much, I'm doing my absolute best to make it a home for the little squid I'm growing."

She revealed Barney's sex live on BBC Breakfast when she was six months pregnant, discussing a campaign for affirmative consent to be included in law. She said: "I wasn’t going to say this, but I am. I am having a boy and I want him to be a part of really positive change."