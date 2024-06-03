Gogglebox's Ellie Warner shares fresh glimpse inside rarely-seen artsy dining room

Gogglebox fans are used to seeing Ellie Warner's living room each week when she appears on the popular Channel 4 show alongside her sister, Izzi.
But the mother-of-one recently shared a glimpse inside another room at her home in Leeds, which is a lovely 1930s property she and her partner, Nat, have been renovating.
Taking to her Instagram, Ellie, 33, shared a series of photos of her 'May roundup' and included photos from a friend's wedding, a mirror selfie and a snap from her little one's first birthday.
The photo shared for Ezra's birthday party saw Ellie's sister Izzi and other friends and family sitting around their dining room table enjoying a fantastic spread of food. In the background, the stylish décor that Ellie and Nat have opted for their dining room is on full display.
In the corner, a bookcase has been built into the wall and painted a lilac colour. Next to that, the pair have chosen to go with exposed brick for the remainder of the wall, which adds a stylish and contemporary feel to the room.
There is also a fireplace and above it Ellie has placed some pretty prints in frames, adding personality and an artsy feel. Meanwhile, a television is nestled into the other corner with a cage underneath for her pet dogs.
On the adjacent wall, the couple have added a lick of paint in a gorgeous sage green shade with a mirror hanging, too. Underneath, sits a khaki sofa and we also adore the parquet flooring.
Ellie's home renovations
The hairdresser and TV star was previously updating fans on the Instagram page (@throughmykeyhole) dedicated to her home renovations at their home. This is where Ellie took her followers through the process of decorating the room.
In a previous post, Ellie shared: "Filled my chazza [charity] shop bargain vase with sunflowers from Lidl. I was gonna retake the photo after I’d tidied around and then got distracted, but life isn’t polished so hey ho."
She added: "The trio of prints on the mantle, '&' and 'come hangout', I brought from my old house and are either from ink and drop or Desenio can't remember, And the middle tommy k [tomato ketchup] is another charity shop find!"
Ellie and Nat's dining room isn't the only room that had a makeover. The pair gave their living room – where they film for Gogglebox – a huge glow up. The star opted for bold interiors selecting bright colours to transform her room.
The space has leather sofas which are dressed with orange velour cushions and a plush navy throw. The walls have been wallpapered with a vibrant, retro design and the lower half of the walls have a gorgeous teal paint on them.