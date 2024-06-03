Gogglebox's Ellie Warner shares fresh glimpse inside rarely-seen artsy dining room

Gogglebox fans are used to seeing Ellie Warner's living room each week when she appears on the popular Channel 4 show alongside her sister, Izzi.

But the mother-of-one recently shared a glimpse inside another room at her home in Leeds, which is a lovely 1930s property she and her partner, Nat, have been renovating.

Taking to her Instagram, Ellie, 33, shared a series of photos of her 'May roundup' and included photos from a friend's wedding, a mirror selfie and a snap from her little one's first birthday.

© Instagram Ellie Warner shared this photo from inside her dining room

The photo shared for Ezra's birthday party saw Ellie's sister Izzi and other friends and family sitting around their dining room table enjoying a fantastic spread of food. In the background, the stylish décor that Ellie and Nat have opted for their dining room is on full display.

In the corner, a bookcase has been built into the wall and painted a lilac colour. Next to that, the pair have chosen to go with exposed brick for the remainder of the wall, which adds a stylish and contemporary feel to the room.

There is also a fireplace and above it Ellie has placed some pretty prints in frames, adding personality and an artsy feel. Meanwhile, a television is nestled into the other corner with a cage underneath for her pet dogs.

On the adjacent wall, the couple have added a lick of paint in a gorgeous sage green shade with a mirror hanging, too. Underneath, sits a khaki sofa and we also adore the parquet flooring.

Ellie's home renovations

The hairdresser and TV star was previously updating fans on the Instagram page (@throughmykeyhole) dedicated to her home renovations at their home. This is where Ellie took her followers through the process of decorating the room.

© Instagram Ellie Warner's dining room has had revamp

In a previous post, Ellie shared: "Filled my chazza [charity] shop bargain vase with sunflowers from Lidl. I was gonna retake the photo after I’d tidied around and then got distracted, but life isn’t polished so hey ho."

She added: "The trio of prints on the mantle, '&' and 'come hangout', I brought from my old house and are either from ink and drop or Desenio can't remember, And the middle tommy k [tomato ketchup] is another charity shop find!"

MORE: Gogglebox stars and their children who never appear on show

MORE: How Gogglebox cast members were chosen for the show

© Instagram Ellie Warner in her gorgeous living room

Ellie and Nat's dining room isn't the only room that had a makeover. The pair gave their living room – where they film for Gogglebox – a huge glow up. The star opted for bold interiors selecting bright colours to transform her room.

The space has leather sofas which are dressed with orange velour cushions and a plush navy throw. The walls have been wallpapered with a vibrant, retro design and the lower half of the walls have a gorgeous teal paint on them.