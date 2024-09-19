Christopher Reeve's lookalike son Will supported by GMA co-stars at Super/Man premiere

It was a big night for Will Reeve on Wednesday as he attended the premiere of his late father's new documentary, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story – and his GMA co-stars were on hand to support him.

The 32-year-old Good Morning America anchor was joined by Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, Lara Spencer, David Muir, and George Stephanopoulos at the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan.

Will looked dapper in a black suit as he posed for photos on the red carpet alongside his colleagues and his half-siblings, brother Matthew, 44, and sister Alexandra, 40, whose mom is Christopher's ex-girlfriend Gae Exton.

All three were interviewed for the film, which documents the late Superman star's rise to fame and his life-changing injury after a horseriding accident left him paralyzed from the neck down.

Will was only 12 years old when his dad died of heart failure in 2004 at age 52, but he has grown into the spitting image of his father, inheriting his chiseled features and dark hair.

Ahead of the documentary's release, Will has been sharing clips of the film on GMA, one of which featured him discussing becoming an orphan when he 13.

© Getty Images Will and his GMA co-stars (L-R) George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Lara Spencer

Following Christopher's death, Will was raised by his mother, Dana Reeve, but less than two year's later, she died in March 2006 after being diagnosed with lung cancer, despite having never smoked.

"That's when I realized I was completely alone," Will says in the documentary.

© Getty Images David Muir also came out to support Will

However, in an interview with People, Will opened up about the love and support he received after being taken in by his neighbors.

"I moved in with our beloved neighbors who were our best friends," he explained. "And that's been such an unlikely, amazing experience for almost 20 years."

© Getty Images Will and his GMA co-star Robin Roberts

His older siblings also served as parental figures. "Matthew and Al, always in my life, not just in the hard times, have been sources of such strength and support and joy and love for me," he added.

"I mean, everybody came through," he further shared, recalling: "I think it was an all-hands-on-deck situation. My maternal grandparents, Charles and Helen Morini, were unbelievably indispensable. And we were fortunate enough to live in a tight-knit community.

© Getty Images Christopher Reeve's children (L-R) Matthew Reeve, Alexandra Reeve Givens, and Will Reeve

"We had big groups of friends and teachers and coaches and people from the past and people from the present just chipping in however they could always."

He added: "It's like they say, it takes a village. And the village responded to our situation in such a substantial and impactful way."

© Getty Images Will is the spitting image of his late father

Despite all the love and care he received; Will is still missing a huge part of himself due to his mother's death.

"My mom was maybe the most special person ever to grace this earth," he said of Dana.

"My mom's predilection for caregiving and showing compassion to all she encountered was innate to her. She didn't have to wake up every day and decide to take care of our family. It's who she was."

© Getty Images Will became an orphan when he was 13

While he will always struggle with the loss of his parents, Will has put the work in to "soldier on" after turning to therapy.

He said: "Putting one foot in front of the other does not mean ignoring the issue. It just means that you carry on, but you bring the baggage with you, and you still have to soldier on."