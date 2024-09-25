Sandra Lee on surviving tough times and making a comeback with her new Netflix baking show

One of America’s most popular lifestyle gurus, Sandra Lee has gained a huge following for her skills in the kitchen.

Having raised her four younger siblings on little money while her mother battled drug addiction, the 58-year-old overcame her disadvantaged childhood to create an empire that has seen her present hit TV show Semi-Homemade Food, publish cookbooks and work with QVC on a home-decorating kit.

In 2015, while she was in a high-profile relationship with the then governor of New York state, Andrew Cuomo, she was diagnosed with breast cancer; four years later, the end of the couple’s 14-year relationship put her at the centre of public scrutiny, prompting her to take a career break.

Now, she has launched her comeback with Netflix show Blue Ribbon Baking Championship, in which ten amateur bakers from across the US – all blue ribbon winners at state fairs, which are renowned for their tough baking competitions – vie for a $100,000 (£78,000) prize.

© Netflix Sandra Lee has a new Netflix show

She refused to give up after the concept was repeatedly rejected by producers, and it was eventually given the go-ahead with Sandra taking the role of executive producer and lead judge.

She is joined by former White House pastry chef Bill Yosses and Bryan Ford, whom she describes as the “Lenny Kravitz of baking," as well as her co-host, American Pie actor Jason Biggs.

Here, she talks to HELLO! about her new show and her romance with her younger boyfriend, actor Ben Youcef, 44.

When did you first have the idea for the show?

“Twelve years ago, I created a format for a show based on the blue ribbon I received at the Los Angeles County Fair in 1992. When I started doing my research, I realized that state fairs were the original American food competitions; 50% of the US go to their state or county fair every year.

"I was already at one of the peaks of my career when I pitched it and I still couldn’t get it across the finish line at that time, so it really speaks to passion and tenacity. Netflix loved it so much, they decided to release it in 190 countries and 38 languages.”

© Nasdaq, Inc./Vanja Savic Sandra's delighted to host Blue Ribbon Baking Championship

How is it different from other baking shows?

“You’re going to learn a lot. Most people are a fan of either competition shows or ‘stand and stir’ ones, like you have with Jamie Oliver or Nigella Lawson. I wanted to combine the two and make a hybrid from which everybody can take away tips.”

Why did you decide to make your comeback now?

“I was focused on other things, building a new life and taking care of my uncle, who was ill. After he passed away, I had to sit down and revisit what my passion projects were going to be. This one was always at the top of the list.”

What are your signature dishes?

“I make a mean fried chicken and the most amazing fruitcake you’ve ever had. Everybody likes scallops wrapped in bacon, and I make the most decadent grilled cheese – it has four different kinds of cheese on sourdough.”

© Jamie McCarthy Sandra Lee attends the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards New York on May 11, 2024

You were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and later documented your journey for HBO. Why did you decide to let viewers into that part of your life?

“I felt as though it would be helpful; I wanted to give an inside view with my platform and fame. Information is power. Take what you can from me, take what you can from other places and do the best you can.”

You’re part of QVC’s Age of Possibility platform, which champions women aged over 50, alongside stars including Rita Wilson and Martha Stewart. Tell us about that...

“It’s mentoring and supporting and giving information and providing platforms for other women’s voices to be heard. It’s about helping one another and being together; not tearing each other down, but doing just the opposite.”

You’ve been dating your boyfriend Ben Youcef for three years. Has the age gap ever been an issue?

© Getty Images Sandra is dating Ben Youcef

“As our relationship unfolded, I didn’t think about it as much because it’s as if the age gap doesn’t exist. It depends on the person. Some people are old souls and some are new souls.

“I just want a partner to dance with – someone who’s sweet and kind and focused on our relationship being healthy and happy. And that’s what he does.”

Sandra's recipe for Harvest Walnut Cookies

Sandra's Harvest Walnut Cookies

Vanilla Dough

1 box (18.25-ounce) white cake mix, Betty Crocker SuperMoist

1/3 cup vegetable oil

4 tablespoons butter, melted

1 egg, beaten

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract, McCormick

3/4 cup chopped walnuts, lightly toasted

Chocolate Dough

1 box (18.25-ounce) devil’s food cake mix, Betty Crocker SuperMoist

1/3 cup vegetable oil

4 tablespoons butter, melted

1 egg, beaten

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract, McCormick

3/4 cup chopped walnuts, lightly toasted

Vanilla Dough

1. Beat cake mix, oil, melted butter, egg, and vanilla in large bowl until dough forms. Stir in walnuts.

Chocolate Dough

2. Beat cake mix, oil, melted butter, egg, and vanilla in large bowl until dough forms. Stir in walnuts.

Cookies

3. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Scoop 1 teaspoon of vanilla dough into ball. Scoop 1 teaspoon of chocolate dough into ball. Gently press dough balls together, then roll gently to form one ball. Continue, making 20 balls.

4. Place dough balls on heavy large ungreased cookie sheet, spacing evenly apart. Bake for 10 minutes, or just until cookies begin to brown. Cool cookies on cookie sheets for 5 minutes. Transfer cookies to wire racks and cool completely.

5. Repeat with remaining chocolate and vanilla dough, forming about 6 dozen cookies total. Store in airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 days or freeze for up to 3 months.