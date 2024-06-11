Line of Duty and Happy Valley stars unite for return of hit BBC drama - see first look

Did you enjoy Sherwood season one? The hit show is back for a second time, and first-look images are finally here, showing The Walking Dead star David Morrissey reprise his role as DCS Ian St Clair.

So what can we expect from season two? The official synopsis reads: “The second series further explores the powerful themes that made the first so resonant to audiences across the UK.

“Set in the present day it introduces two new families that find themselves entangled with the Sparrows, entering a complex web of local gangs, old rivalries, revenge, and betrayal.

“Meanwhile, a newly appointed Sheriff of Nottingham is passionately fighting against a proposed new mine for the area, which brings the promise of much-needed jobs and prosperity but also unwelcome reminders of the legacy that has mired the community for so long.”

Lorraine Ashbourne as Daphne Sparrow in Sherwood season 2

The show was a huge hit back in 2022, with 7.5 million viewers as well as a BAFTA win for Best Supporting Actor for Adeel Aktar, who will sadly not be appearing in season two.

Speaking about the series, creator James Graham told the BBC: "It’s hugely personal to me and inspired in part by real events in my hometown in Nottinghamshire. It is a contemporary drama and at its heart are two devastating killings which spark a massive manhunt and shatter a community that is already fractured after the divisive effect of the miners' strike 40 years before.

Robert Lindsay is set to star in Sherwood season 2

“As we explore that we also examine the impact of so-called spy cops, as there have been reports and speculation - and there is currently an investigation into the practices of undercover policing surrounding this - that they had been deployed undercover into mining communities like Nottingham.”

He continued: “I hope, and I say this as someone who was deeply affected by the story and the real killings that in part inspired the series, it will shock but also move and entertain, and carry an audience through every week, via the questions and all the mysteries that this story throws up.”

Sherwood season 2 is coming back to BBC

Who is in the season 2 cast?

The Crown star Lesley Manville), Black Mirror’s Monica Dolan, The Night Manager star David Harewood, Happy Valley’s Oliver Huntingdon My Family star Robert Lindsay, Vigil actor Stephen Dillane, All Creatures Great and Small star Conor Deane, Line of Duty actor Perry Fitzpatrick and many more have joined the all-star cast.