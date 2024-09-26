Michael Weatherly delights fans with new photo from the set of NCIS: Tony & Ziva

Michael Weatherly is back in Budapest, following a mini-break with his wife, Bojana Jankovic in Paris. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actor returned to the set of NCIS: Tony & Ziva, where he reunited with showrunner, John McNamara.

Sharing a snap from a mystery filming location, Michael, 56, wrote: "From the set of #ncis:tony&ziva, it's all about the camels. Magician and writer extraordinaire @johnthemcnamara crafts our new story and wonders await…"

Shortly after posting, Michael was inundated with comments. "Can't wait to watch the magic!" replied a fan. "I literally can't wait to see the show!!! A dream come true for sure!" added another.

Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo confirm name of new NCIS spin-off

Scheduled for release in 2025, NCIS: Tony & Ziva will consist of 10 new episodes. Premiering on Paramount+, the spin-off will follow fan favourites Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo), who are forced to go on the run.

The synopsis explains: "Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris.

© Sonja Flemming/CBS NCIS: Tony & Ziva will premiere on Paramount+

"Since then – and where we find them in the new Paramount+ original series – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together.

"When Tony's security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after."

Currently, details surrounding the series are limited, although there has been some news on the cast. Joining Michael and Cote will be Downton Abbey star Julian Ovenden and Oppenheimer's James D'Arcy. Julian will play the Secretary General of Interpol, Jonah while James is billed as Henry, a high-ranking official at Interpol.

Shadow and Bone actor Amita Suman will also feature as Claudette, the chief technical officer at Tony's private security company, and The Watch actress Lara Rossi is stepping in as Sophie, a caretaker for Tony and Ziva's daughter Tali, with a background in the Special Air Service (SAS).

© Nick Briggs Julian Ovenden has signed on to the series

According to her character description, Nassima Benchicou (Emily in Paris) will inhibit the role of "elegant and cunning" Martine, a former French intelligence agent with the Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE), and Terence Maynard (Coronation Street) portrays "deeply experienced therapist" Dr. Lang, who treats patients with severe traumas.

Ahead of the show's premiere, leading lady Cote teased what to expect. "I expect intrigue, romance, the background of Europe, impossible situations that will make our lives very complicated, but somehow a little something about love," she said.