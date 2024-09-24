Today's Hoda Kotb makes surprise confession about time with Savannah Guthrie's away from work

Hoda Kotb has had a busy year, and even found time to move house over the summer!

The Today Show star is getting settled in her new abode with her two young daughters, Haley and Hope, and has been welcoming visitors, including her co-stars.

The NBC favorite recently opened up about Savannah Guthrie taking a trip to her home with her family, husband Michael Feldman and children Vale and Charles.

She revealed that Savannah, despite having a good time, stayed less than an hour, but for good reason.

Talking to Fourth Hour co-host Jenna Bush Hager after Savannah's family's visit - which lasted 30 minutes - she said: "I have to say, Savannah understands, and she was like, 'We're coming and going.' They came in, they ate some cupcakes, they walked around, and the kids were on the swings for 10 minutes."

© Instagram Hoda Kotb revealed Savannah Guthrie and her family came to visit her new house - for 30 minutes!

"I mean, I was there for about three minutes," Jenna replied jokingly. "So 30 is, like, she might as well have spent the weekend."

After their visit, Hoda shared several photos on her Instagram account, including a group shot and a selfie of her and Savannah posing in her huge backyard.

© NDZ/Star Max Hoda and Savannah have been working together since 2018

Hoda and Savannah have worked together since 2018. The former replaced Matt Lauer after he was fired for sexual misconduct, while continuing to still co-host the Fourth Hour show.

The pair have been there for each other during milestone moments in their personal lives and at work, and have a great working relationship.

© Instagram Hoda Kotb and her daughters Haley and Hope outside her new home

Hoda was part of the dedications section in Savannah's latest book, Mostly What God Does, which was released earlier this year.

Savannah wrote: "And if you ever find yourself attempting something hard and scary, I hope you have someone as irresistibly enthusiastic as Hoda Kotb - and her two giant pom poms - cheering you to the finish line."

© Instagram Hoda with her daughters in the Today Show studio, along with co-star Al Roker

Both Savannah and Hoda are working moms and understand only too well the balance - and at times struggle - of juggling family life while fronting a morning news show.

Hoda previously opened up about working with Savannah during a chat with Good Housekeeping magazine.

© Instagram Hoda loves being a mom

She said: "I have some nights where I really messed up and I know I did. And I come in the next morning [thinking], I feel terrible for what I did. What was I thinking? Why did I think that was going to work?

"They went to bed crying. Like, I don't want that to be me. But then I talk to Savannah. She'll say, 'That was my Wednesday,' it makes you feel less alone."