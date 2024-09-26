Hoda Kotb's leaving date at Today is sooner than you think

Hoda Kotb shocked viewers on Thursday morning as she announced her decision to leave the Today Show after 17 years.

The NBC favorite has decided to leave her high-profile role to spend more time with her two young daughters, Haley and Hope, and revealed her leaving date too, which isn't far off at all.

During the Fourth Hour, where she discussed her departure with co-host Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda revealed that she would be leaving in three months time.

There wasn't a dry eye in the NBC studios when Hoda announced the news, which can be viewed in the footage above.

At the start of the show on Thursday, she told her fellow hosts: "My time at NBC has been the longest professional love affair of my life. But only because you've been beside me on this twenty-six-year adventure.

"Looking back, the math is nuts ... Because I’ll be working through the beginning of 2025, there’s plenty of time to talk about what's ahead for all of us. But one thing I know for sure right now is this: everything’s going to be just fine. The Peacock's feathers are never ruffled ... No matter who comes or goes.

"TODAY and it's amazing people — all of you — never waver. You always weather change with grace and guts. Happily and gratefully, I plan to remain a part of the NBC family, the longest work relationship I've been lucky enough to hold close to my heart. I’ll be around. How could I not? Family is family and you all will always be a part of mine."

Hoda also explained that turning 60 this year was a huge factor in her decision. She said: "I just turned 60, and it was such a monumental moment for me when I turned 60 years old, because I started thinking about that decade like, what does that decade mean? What does it hold? What's it going to have for me? And I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60 and to try something new."

"I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of the time pie that I have," she added. "I feel like we only have a finite amount of time."

It's not known who will replace Hoda yet, although Craig Melvin is often the anchor who steps in to replace Hoda and her co-anchor Savannah Guthrie on the main show when either of them is off.

The 60-year-old has had an incredible time on the Today Show, which has seen her interview many A-listers, travel the world and share a lot of her personal life on air with viewers too, from her breast cancer battle to her adoption journey.

She recently celebrated five years working alongside Jenna, and her replacement on the Fourth Hour show will also be announced in due time.

Most recently, Hoda celebrated her 60th birthday on the show with a special program dedicated to her. This year alone, she has moved house, traveled to Paris to co-host the Summer Olympics, and written a children's book, Hope is a Rainbow, dedicated to her youngest daughter.