Joan viewers saying same thing about Sophie Turner in new ITV drama

ITV's new drama Joan debuted on Sunday night, starring Sophie Turner as real London jewel thief, Joan Hannington – and viewers have given their verdict on the series.

The six-parter, which is set in the 1980s, follows Joan as she goes on the run from her violent ex-partner and delves into the criminal underworld in an attempt to start a new life for herself and her six-year-old daughter, Kelly.

Taking to X, viewers praised Sophie's compelling performance in the drama, with one person calling the role "career-defining".

A second fan penned: "Wow Sophie Turner take a bow. Brilliant ITV drama I am gripped!! Can't wait to binge it," while another added: "Sophie Turner is playing a blinder #Joan."

Sophie Turner stars as Joan Hannington

A fourth wrote: "Wow #SophieTurner is slaying her role as #Joan in the crime drama on @ITV. I got all teary at the scenes between her and beloved daughter Kelly are so poignant."

Many viewers couldn't help but comment on the drama's authentic portrayal of the 1980s with its fashion and music choices.

One person wrote: "Joan. Omg it's taking me right back to the 80s my era. I love it. Music. Clothes. Sony Walkman headphones .. smokin in clubs," while another added: "They got the music & styles of the '80s spot on. I had that Human League asymmetric bob!"

Viewers praised Sophie's performance

In a press conference ahead of the show's premiere, Sophie said it was "the thrill of her career" to play Joan. "To be able to play someone like Joan, who's so multifaceted and so funny, but she's gone through so much trauma," said the Game of Thrones star. "She's so ambitious, and she's all these things: mother, love, liar, thief, but she there really is so much to her.

"I just felt it would be the biggest treat to be able to play her. And it's just remarkable that it's all a true story," added the 28-year-old.

Fans praised the 80s-set drama

For those yet to tune into the six-part series, it follows young mum Joan as she seizes the chance to start a new life with her daughter Kelly after her violent partner Gary goes on the run.

As she delves into the criminal underworld, Joan meets Boise, an "enigmatic antiques dealer whose allure introduces her to new levels of danger and passion".

Frank Dillane plays Boise

The synopsis continues: "Through sharp intelligence, irresistible charm, and a talent for impersonation, Joan's journey is a high-stakes game of survival and reinvention. Every heist and every stolen diamond is driven by her singular purpose: to create a secure future for her daughter."

Joan continues on Monday 30 September at 9pm on ITV. All episodes are available on ITVX.