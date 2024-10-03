Nobody Wants This creator Erin Foster's life out of the spotlight — including her famous father and jaw-dropping love story

Romantic comedies are back with a bang, and Netflix's new hit show Nobody Wants This exemplifies this as it has reminded everyone of just how much Adam Brody is a heartthrob.

© Netflix Nobody Wants This. (L to R) Kristen Bell as Joanne, Adam Brody as Noah in episode 102 of Nobody Wants This. Cr. Stefania Rosini/Netflix Â© 2024

As well as the former The O.C. star, Nobody Wants This has a star-studded cast including Kristen Bell and Succession star Justine Lupe. But its creator, Erin Foster, is pretty famous within her own right.

The 42-year-old show creator is also the brain behind TV mockumentary Barely Famous, and has previously acted in a number of shows from Gilmore Girls to CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. She is also co-creative head of Bumble with her sister Sara.

But outside her work, Erin has a noteworthy personal life, from her famous family to the jaw-dropping story of how her own love life inspired her hit show.

Here's all you need to know about Erin's home life.

Famous family

© Vincent Sandoval Erin Foster and David Foster in 2016

Erin's dad is none other than music legend David Foster. The Canadian music executive shares his daughter with former model Rebecca Dyer, his second wife after B.J. Cook.

While David may have traveled often when she was growing up, he wasn't afraid to show fatherly discipline, as he made her write a report after catching her smoke a cigarette, which she had to give to her teachers.

© Charley Gallay Katharine McPhee-Foster, David Foster, Sara Foster, Rebecca Dyer attend Netflix's "Nobody Wants This" for Erin Foster

She hasn't always had an easy relationship with her father, particularly when he remarried to Linda Thompson and helped raise his stepsons Brody and Brandon Jenner.

Erin described her issues with the relationship: "We have this fake, spoiled lifestyle, but we're not even really allowed to be a part of it."

© Timothy Norris Erin is close to her sister Sara

"So we get all the backlash for it, but we don't actually get the benefits. And I think when you're 15, you don't have the maturity to understand that them having a spoiled lifestyle is not going to serve them well. You're just like, 'Why do they have all these things that I don't have and my dad's the one giving it to them?'"

Erin is close with her sister Sara, who acted in 90210 as Jen Clark, and had guest appearances in Entourage, Crossing Jordan and CSI. Together, they share a joint podcast, The World's First Podcast.

Adorable love story

© Charley Gallay Simon Tikhman and Erin Foster attend Netflix's Nobody Wants This

Nobody Wants This was inspired by Erin's own love story with Jewish music executive Simon Tikhman, for whom she converted to Judaism in order to marry.

Her husband spoke about Erin's decision on The World's First Podcast: "For someone to do that for you ... [it] is the biggest thing you could ever do. I'll always be grateful for Erin."

Erin added: "Simon and Judaism, they both represented family to me."

"It wasn't something I did because Simon [wanted] me to do it, it's something I did because it really felt like the right way to start a life together."

Together, the couple share a daughter, Noa Mimi Tikhman, born in May 2024.