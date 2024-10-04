Heartstopper fans 'sobbing' over heartwrenching scene as they give verdict on season 3

Netflix's hit coming-of-age drama Heartstopper returned with its highly-anticipated third season this week – and fans have wasted no time getting stuck into the new episodes.

The series follows the blossoming romance between teenagers Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) as they face life's challenges, from mental health to growing up.

While the entire season has been an emotional rollercoaster, fans have pinpointed one moment in episode four that left them "sobbing".

Warning, spoilers for episode four ahead!

In episode four, we find Nick waiting to be reunited with Charlie, who is receiving treatment for his eating disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder at a clinic.

© Samuel Dore/Netflix The series follows the romance between Nick and Charlie

Despite trying his best to distract himself by attending Sahar's Halloween party, Nick's emotions overwhelmed him and he took himself off to a quiet corner of the house.

Tao soon joined him and wrapped his arms around Nick, who sobbed in his arms as sombre music played.

© Netflix Fans praised this tear-jerking episode four scene

Taking to social media, viewers praised the heartbreaking scene. One person penned: "My favorite scene this season was this one, and the evolution of Tao and Nick friendship was one of the best things that happened," while another added: "I was SOBBING watching this scene, I love them."

A third fan remarked: "This scene. Oh, I cried so hard. I know firsthand that love really cannot cure a mental illness and I understood Nick's utter helplessness perfectly. Brilliantly executed. So moving," while another wrote: "This scene between Nick and Tao got me. He just needed to let it all out."

It's safe to say the new episodes went down a storm with fans, who hailed the series as the "best" of all three.

© Netflix Kit Connor and Joe Locke star in Heartstopper

One person wrote: "Season 3 of #Heartstopper is a masterpiece. These comics were my least favorite, but seeing it played out... It's easily the best season. The cast really knocked these darker moments out of the park. Joe Locke was simply incredible. Shout out to Darragh for stealing every scene," while another agreed, adding: "Unequivocally the best season of #Heartstopper. Like it's not even close. I'm blown away."

For those yet to tune into the new episodes, here's the official synopsis: "Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realise that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges.

© Netflix Fans praised the emotional show

"As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn't go to plan."