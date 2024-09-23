Dylan Dreyer and co-stars unveil big change to Today Show as the week starts in an unexpected way

Dylan Dreyer was noticeably absent on Monday morning's Third Hour of Today, along with her co-star Al Roker.

Instead, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones opened the show, explaining that Al was off, while Dylan would be coming in late as she was at a science fair.

Dylan arrived just in time to help unveil a big change to the Today Show studios, which saw the three present hosts welcoming in the new season.

"Dylan made it, she's back from the science fair, perfect timing, just in time for our annual tradition here on the Third Hour," Craig started.

He continued: "As you know, fall arrived yesterday, we always welcome the new season in the studio with a new look, so are we going to change the wall?"

Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin kicked off the Today Show without their usual co-stars

"Let's do it!" Dylan replied, as they all turned around to the screen behind them. After a countdown, the summer backdrop was then changed to a beautiful photo featuring fall foliage in Central Park.

It had been a busy morning for Craig, who was filling in for Savannah Guthrie during the first two hours of the show.

© Today Show Dylan Dreyer arrived late to the Third Hour, just in time for a big change in the studio!

The long-running broadcaster was absent on Friday and had taken Monday off too, although no explanation was given on her whereabouts.

The Today Show family are incredibly close and are all supportive of each other's projects away from the show too.Many of the stars this year have either released or will soon be releasing a book.

The anchors unveiled the new fall backdrop for the Third Hour studios

Most recently, Sheinelle opened up about her upcoming book, Through Mom's Eyes: Simple Wisdom From Mothers Who Raised Extraordinary Humans, which features life lessons from many moms of famous faces, including Lady Gaga and Steph Curry's moms.

The star then took their advice home to try it out with her own family.The star told co-stars Craig and Dylan about her book last week on the Third Hour, and it sounds like it will be a sell-out.

© NBC The backdrop for summer on the Third Hour show

"She's given birth to a book! Here's a first look at the front cover," Craig told viewers, before congratulating his co-star and friend. "I wish you could feel my heart, it's pounding," Sheinelle replied.

"I've been working on this for a really long time and the women in this book are lovely!""I'm so happy for you!" Dylan told Sheinelle, while Craig called the idea a "genius concept".

© NBC The Third Hour's fall backdrop back in 2022

After the show, Sheinelle shared more information about the book on Instagram, writing: "'Through Mom’s Eyes: Simple Wisdom From Mothers Who Raised Extraordinary Humans' is a collection of heartfelt life-lessons from hard working moms who raised some of our favorite celebrities.

"Sheinelle interviewed dozens of remarkable women, including the mothers of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lady Gaga and Steph Curry, and then took their advice home and to try out with her own family. Sheinelle's author debut will be available April 2025. Link in bio to pre-order."

Craig, Hoda, Savannah, Dylan and Al have all written books this year too. Jenna Bush Hager, meanwhile, released her latest book in late 2023, titled Love Comes First.